West Hampstead Asparagus Festival: Hām restaurant and London Farmers Market hold veg-themed event

PUBLISHED: 08:32 16 May 2019

Hm's chef Matt Osborne prepares an appropriate dish for West Hampstead Asparagus Festival. Picture: Hm

Hm's chef Matt Osborne prepares an appropriate dish for West Hampstead Asparagus Festival. Picture: Hm

Archant

West End Lane restaurant Hām joined forces with the London Farmers Market to launch the West Hampstead Asparagus Festival on Saturday.

Ham's head chef, Matt Osborne, attended the festival and gave a live cooking demonstration in the morning.

Speaking to the Ham&High about the festival, Matt said he has "always thought about wanting to do stuff with the market" and this was the perfect chance.  He welcomed the "opportunity to work with the market and vegetable growers" as a way to build a conversation about sustainable food sources.

Matt also said that the festival was an "opportunity for the restaurant to connect with the community more".

Explaining why he wanted to take part, Matt said it is the time to "celebrate the beginning of the season and beginning of spring, which is a fantastic time for produce."

And Matt's own favourite asparagus dish? "Cooking it on the barbeque with olive oil and lemon."

"[Having a] big plate of it is the absolute ideal way to do it."

