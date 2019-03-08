Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

West End Lane Books: Customers pack bookshop to celebrate its 25th birthday

PUBLISHED: 11:47 17 April 2019

Kim Morris addresses the room at West End Lane Books' 25th birthday party. Picture: Harry Taylor

Kim Morris addresses the room at West End Lane Books' 25th birthday party. Picture: Harry Taylor

Archant

West End Lane Books was packed on Tuesday night as punters piled in to celebrate its 25th birthday.

Kim Morris, Ghassan Fergiani and Danny Van Emden at West End Lane Books. Picture: Polly HancockKim Morris, Ghassan Fergiani and Danny Van Emden at West End Lane Books. Picture: Polly Hancock

There was a 25 per cent discount on all books, with wine and cake on offer for customers who came to toast the occasion.

Kim Morris, manager of the bookshop in West Hampstead, addressed attendees on top of a stool: “Thank you for coming tonight and thank you for supporting us over the years. Now get pissed!”

Speaking to the Ham&High, Jane May, who worked at the bookshop until five years ago said: “It has a place in my heart forever. It's a wonderful shop to have around the corner, and the customers have huge love for it, deservedly so.”

Ms May also spoke fondly of one of the bookshop's more famous customers, Doris Lessing, who lived in Gondor Gardens.

“We would get a call on a Monday morning after she had read the book reviews at the weekend, putting her order of books in. Woe betide you if you didn't know what those books were. She could have got them for free, but bought them from us instead.”

Related articles

Most Read

Cathy Burke: 32-year-old denies killing woman in her Muswell Hill home

Cathy Burke, who was found dead on November 16 last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Gospel Oak man jailed over ‘ferocious’ sledgehammer attack on police officer

Cayle Lynch was jailed for seven years. Picture: Met Police

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

The house in Hill Road: one year on from brutal murder, a killer remains at large

Cathy Burke, who was found dead on November 16 last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Children in Need windfall for Highgate children’s charity

Jacksons Lane So and So Circus

Most Read

Cathy Burke: 32-year-old denies killing woman in her Muswell Hill home

Cathy Burke, who was found dead on November 16 last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Gospel Oak man jailed over ‘ferocious’ sledgehammer attack on police officer

Cayle Lynch was jailed for seven years. Picture: Met Police

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

The house in Hill Road: one year on from brutal murder, a killer remains at large

Cathy Burke, who was found dead on November 16 last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Children in Need windfall for Highgate children’s charity

Jacksons Lane So and So Circus

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Highgate Harriers prove their credentials at England 10k Championships

The latest news from the local athletics scene (pic: Tony Benton)

Cup joy for Highgate thirds and Eager is now plotting league success!

Highgate Albion third-team celebrate winning the Middlesex Sunday Junior Trophy (pic: Chris Benn/Middlesex FA).

Winks out of second leg, but Dele to be involved

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks during a training session at Hotspur Way (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

West End Lane Books: Customers pack bookshop to celebrate its 25th birthday

Kim Morris addresses the room at West End Lane Books' 25th birthday party. Picture: Harry Taylor

Book now for the Marylebone Food Festival 2019

the Marylebone Food festival
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists