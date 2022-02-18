Live
Storm Eunice: What's closed today in north London?
Published: 10:51 AM February 18, 2022
Updated: 12:38 PM February 18, 2022
- Credit: André Langlois
London is braced for "extremely strong winds" today as Storm Eunice hits, with the Met Office warning of significant disruption and dangerous conditions.
People are being urged to stay indoors and avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary.
Here is a round-up of parks, attractions and other public sites that are closed across north London today.
This list will be updated throughout the day - check back for the latest news.
Camden
- All parks in the borough are closed today - February 18 - including Hampstead Heath, Primrose Hill and Regent's Park
- Some Covid testing sites, including the Crowndale Centre and Covid-19 bus
- Regis Road Reuse and Recycling Centre - people with existing bookings will be emailed
- ZSL London Zoo is not open to visitors
Haringey
Most Read
- 1 Storm Eunice live updates: Hampstead Heath, Ally Pally, Islington and across north London
- 2 London house prices: Biggest rise in Islington, Camden ends 2021 strongly
- 3 Independent bookshops among regional finalists in national book award
- 4 'Art-broken' no more: A level portfolio left on bus found after 11,700 retweets
- 5 'Prison-based' coffee company to open in South End Green
- 6 Comment deadline extended as O2 Centre development application submitted
- 7 Storm Eunice: Live updates as strong winds hit London
- 8 ‘One-off’ Maida Vale journalist and lecturer dies aged 64
- 9 The woman taking on the City of London Corporation over swimming charges
- 10 Two staff assaulted in 'racially aggravated' attacks at Camden bar
- All Covid test centres, vaccine clinics and community collection points for lateral flow test kits are closed today
- All children’s centres
- Libraries
- Customer Service Centres
- Alexandra Park and Palace
- All NLWA reuse and recycling centres, except for existing bookings at Hornsey Street only
Barnet
- Bin collections, grounds maintenance and street cleaning will not run today
- All Covid testing sites
- Adult day centres and their associated transport services
- Hendon Cemetery
- Some parks, including Cherry Tree Woods, Childs Hill Park and Swane Lane Open Space. See the full list here.
Islington
- Waste collections due for today will be collected tomorrow (February 19)
- All Covid testing sites
- Parks and playgrounds will close tonight until they are "safe to re-open", according to the council
Hackney
- Parks will not open today and those that are locked overnight will remain shut
- All Covid testing sites
- Young Hackney hubs remain open, but there are changes to outdoor programming
- Ridley Road Market is currently operating with a small number of traders
Brent
- Paddington Old Cemetery has been closed
- All Covid testing sites
- Health and Wellbeing Bus event and Vaccine Bus events have been cancelled
Follow our live Storm Eunice updates throughout today here.