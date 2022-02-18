Live

Heavy winds from Storm Eunice have seen north London boroughs close parks and Covid test centres - Credit: André Langlois

London is braced for "extremely strong winds" today as Storm Eunice hits, with the Met Office warning of significant disruption and dangerous conditions.

People are being urged to stay indoors and avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary.

Here is a round-up of parks, attractions and other public sites that are closed across north London today.

This list will be updated throughout the day - check back for the latest news.

Camden

Due to storm Eunice,🌪️🌬️ today's (18 Feb) COVID-19 vaccine bus stop scheduled at @QCCA_ltd 11am-4pm has been cancelled.



Find other walk-in clinics for a 1st, 2nd or booster dose on our website 👉 — Camden Council (@CamdenCouncil) February 18, 2022

All parks in the borough are closed today - February 18 - including Hampstead Heath, Primrose Hill and Regent's Park

Some Covid testing sites, including the Crowndale Centre and Covid-19 bus

Regis Road Reuse and Recycling Centre - people with existing bookings will be emailed

ZSL London Zoo is not open to visitors

Haringey

All Covid test centres, vaccine clinics and community collection points for lateral flow test kits are closed today

All children’s centres

Libraries

Customer Service Centres

Alexandra Park and Palace

All NLWA reuse and recycling centres, except for existing bookings at Hornsey Street only

Barnet

Due to the severe weather Bin collection has been suspended today.



Please do not put out your wheelie bins.



We aim to resume services over the weekend once the severe weather has passed.



Further updates will be provided on the council’s website: https://t.co/mnIK783r9h pic.twitter.com/dgHyUaMpsr — Barnet Council (@BarnetCouncil) February 18, 2022

Bin collections, grounds maintenance and street cleaning will not run today

All Covid testing sites

Adult day centres and their associated transport services

Hendon Cemetery

Some parks, including Cherry Tree Woods, Childs Hill Park and Swane Lane Open Space. See the full list here.

Islington

Our Control Officers are taking lots of weather related calls including a TV aerial in a precarious position, a tree fallen onto a house and a bike shed blown across a pathway. Please secure all loose items on and around your property and be #WeatherReady #StormEunice — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) February 18, 2022

Waste collections due for today will be collected tomorrow (February 19)

All Covid testing sites

Parks and playgrounds will close tonight until they are "safe to re-open", according to the council

Hackney

Thanks to all the @hackneycouncil workers out today keeping services going. This was earlier in Dalston, but the wind is very clearly now picking up so be careful and stay safe. — Mayor of Hackney (@mayorofhackney) February 18, 2022

Parks will not open today and those that are locked overnight will remain shut

All Covid testing sites

Young Hackney hubs remain open, but there are changes to outdoor programming

Ridley Road Market is currently operating with a small number of traders

Brent

***CANCELLED***

***CANCELLED***

Due to the weather conditions, the Vaccine Bus event due to take place at the Afghan Islamic and Culture Centre today has been cancelled. Apologies for the inconvenience this may have caused. — Brent Council (@Brent_Council) February 18, 2022

Paddington Old Cemetery has been closed

All Covid testing sites

Health and Wellbeing Bus event and Vaccine Bus events have been cancelled

