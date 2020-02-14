Search

Advanced search

Storm Dennis: Kenwood House closed for the weekend

PUBLISHED: 09:46 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:46 14 February 2020

Kenwood House. Picture: Ken Mears

Kenwood House. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Heavy rain and gale-force winds are forecast across the UK on Saturday and Sunday (February 15-16).

The Kenwood estate will be closed for the weekend due to Storm Dennis.

You may also want to watch:

In an email to supporters on Thursday evening, Friends of Kenwood wrote: "You will have read that Storm Dennis is forecast to hit England at the weekend. We have just been informed that Kenwood estate and house will close on both days, on health and safety advice.

"Therefore we regret to inform you that the Friends of Kenwood lecture scheduled for Sunday at 11am is cancelled. (We will try to reschedule for a later date!)."

The scheduled talk was 'A Godley Household': the Jacobean family portrait of Sir Thomas Lucy', by Angela Cox, the former head of education at the National Portrait Gallery.

Most Read

Coronavirus patients being treated at the Royal Free Hospital rises to three

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

North Hill stabbing: Highgate teenager charged

Picture: Met Police

Driver who left cyclist with ‘catastrophic’ injuries in Camden Road hit and run convicted of dangerous driving

Angelo Kaminski.

East Finchley double murder: Alleged ‘assassin’ Obina Ezeoke had getaway car ‘under his control’ court hears

Annie Besala Ekofo and Bervil Kalikala-Ekofo.

Plans for ‘massive’ 115-room HMO in Childs Hill ‘won’t solve housing crisis’ - councillor

The Best Western Palm Hotel in Childs Hill. Picture: Google

Most Read

Coronavirus patients being treated at the Royal Free Hospital rises to three

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

North Hill stabbing: Highgate teenager charged

Picture: Met Police

Driver who left cyclist with ‘catastrophic’ injuries in Camden Road hit and run convicted of dangerous driving

Angelo Kaminski.

East Finchley double murder: Alleged ‘assassin’ Obina Ezeoke had getaway car ‘under his control’ court hears

Annie Besala Ekofo and Bervil Kalikala-Ekofo.

Plans for ‘massive’ 115-room HMO in Childs Hill ‘won’t solve housing crisis’ - councillor

The Best Western Palm Hotel in Childs Hill. Picture: Google

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal’s Miedema delighted with double in win

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema

Itoje against making player salaries public

England's Maro Itoje

Wingate boss Knight insists Bowers & Pitsea should be wary of his Blues dangermen

Charlie Ruff of Wingate & Finchley celebrates a goal (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

WSL: Liverpool 2 Arsenal 3

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Saracens players ‘hold positive talks about club futures’

Saracens' Tom Woolstencroft
Drive 24