Storm Dennis: Kenwood House closed for the weekend

Heavy rain and gale-force winds are forecast across the UK on Saturday and Sunday (February 15-16).

The Kenwood estate will be closed for the weekend due to Storm Dennis.

In an email to supporters on Thursday evening, Friends of Kenwood wrote: "You will have read that Storm Dennis is forecast to hit England at the weekend. We have just been informed that Kenwood estate and house will close on both days, on health and safety advice.

"Therefore we regret to inform you that the Friends of Kenwood lecture scheduled for Sunday at 11am is cancelled. (We will try to reschedule for a later date!)."

The scheduled talk was 'A Godley Household': the Jacobean family portrait of Sir Thomas Lucy', by Angela Cox, the former head of education at the National Portrait Gallery.