Live

Liveblog: Local school closures, travel updates and your snowfall pictures

Hampstead Heath in the snow in 2014. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

It may be little over an inch, but it all counts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

North London awoke this morning to a deluge of light snow after flurries fell overnight.

Here’s the latest, as schools have begun to announce if they’re open or not, and commuters battle against the conditions.