Leader of Haringey Council Peray Ahmet said she was "saddened" to hear of the death of a woman in Highgate - Credit: Polly Hancock/ Haringey Council

The North London community is slowly picking up the pieces of the devastation left by Storm Eunice.

Yesterday (February 18) a woman was killed by a tree in Highgate as strong winds swept through the capital.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was the passenger of a car on Muswell Hill Road - the driver was taken to hospital.

Damaged trees and dented fences were seen outside Buildbase Highgate on Muswell Hill Road - Credit: Polly Hancock

Cllr Peray Ahmet, leader of Haringey Council, said she was "deeply saddened" to hear the news.

She said: "On behalf of everyone at Haringey Council I express my deepest sympathies to her family at this incredibly difficult time.

“Our teams are working tirelessly to clear fallen trees and debris and to secure any structures that pose a risk to the public.

"I urge all residents to follow official advice and be alert to the dangers that come with the extreme weather that continues to affect the borough.”

Yesterday, London Fire Brigade declared a "major incident" after its control room took 550 calls in two and a half hours - which is more than the average number usually taken in a 24-hour period.

A fallen tree in Rosslyn Hill, Hampstead - Credit: Laura Marks

Work is under way to clear up hundreds of fallen trees and branches across north London.

Brent Council said nearly 40 trees had been reported as falling onto roads or in local parks, with at least 10 properties damaged as of yesterday evening.

Branches snapped in Waterlow Park, Highgate - Credit: Polly Hancock

The Friends of Finsbury Park tweeted that an estimated 20 trees had blown down in the strong winds in the park alone.

Finsbury Park has taken a beating from the wind - @haringeycouncil recon 20 trees down & will tidy debris over coming days. Watch out for loose branches. And if you’re keen to help restore … next Saturday we’re planting more trees! Join us. 🌱 🌱 🌱 pic.twitter.com/rnDwcu2yTr — Friends of Finsbury Park (@FinsParkFriends) February 19, 2022

Camden Council has been clearing trees and fallen debris across the borough, including those obstructing entrances and pavements.

More good work from colleagues removing a fallen tree obstructing a path at Fletcher Court 👏 👏

To report any obstructions on the highway or our estates please call us on 0207 974 4444.

For information on keeping safe and any changes to council services👇https://t.co/Qxu5pQqlYJ pic.twitter.com/Oec4BIqhcJ — Camden Council (@CamdenCouncil) February 18, 2022

In Hackney, the council is advising residents to stay away from certain areas as its teams clear up the mess.

Hackney Council said Great Eastern Street is closed today (February 19) between Curtain Road and Shoreditch High Street due to loose roof panels falling from an office building.

Residents are also asked to avoid the Trelawney Estate due to falling tiles and guttering from a four storey building.

A Homerton wall collapsed - Credit: Jim Dobson

Islington Council said staff will be out this weekend clearing up and it aims to re-open parks and sports areas "as soon as it can".

A snapped tree in Barnsbury Street, Islington - Credit: Andre Langlois



