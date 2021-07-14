Camden recovers from flash floods which saw 'loose avocados flying'

Published: 10:49 AM July 14, 2021

Like much of London, Camden is recovering after Monday night's flash floods saw homes and businesses deluged and stunning scenes of standing water in the borough's roads.

Areas from Swiss Cottage and West Hampstead to Bishop's Avenue were affected, as public transport ground to a halt and firefighters were called in to help shift water.

South End Green was badly hit, while families in Keats Grove were left with a sense of déjà vu after seeing the water pour in – two years after a burst water main caused similar issues.

Flash flooding in South End Green on July 12 2021 - Credit: Max Leach

In South End Green water damaged restaurant basements, flooded into the Overground station and even washed away fruit and vegetables from the stall there.

Lewis Jarvis, who works on the stall, said the water was up to his ankles.

"When ambulances and fire engines came through they caused waves," he added. "There were some loose avocados flying about. It was a bit crazy. We had to throw some boxes away."

He said things were fine by Tuesday morning.

'Engine-deep' flooding visible from Roger Gulhane's car in South End Green - Credit: Roger Gulhane

Wasel Ali – of Paradise Hampstead restaurant in South End Road – said things were not as bad as feared.

He said: "When cars were driving by, it caused a wake and for the water to come through the gaps.

"Luckily I organised a cleaning crew and we were able to get the water out within about 45 minutes. There's a little bit of damage to the basement, but nothing too substantial.

"Really it's just been another hurdle for businesses. After the year we've had! But we didn't let Covid close us, and this hasn't either."

Wasel said Paradise was open as usual on Tuesday.

Down the road, Vilal Devouiche from Euphorium Bakery said one of his customers even had to make a dramatic exit from the rising water levels.

""A customer had to leave through the window to get to higher ground," he said.

Flash flooding in South End Green on July 12 2021 - Credit: Max Leach

Max Leach was in the area too. He told this newspaper it was "very bad, up to my knees in some parts".

He said the fruit and veg stand was "partially washed down the road" and "barriers were floating in the middle street", adding: ""It's like the fleet has resurfaced.

Another woman, whose mother-in-law was flooded out, said: "She lives on two levels. Her basement, which contains the bedrooms and bathrooms, flooded 40cm high all over. She is now living with her son and I."

Flooding at Euphorium bakery in South End Green - Credit: Vilal Devouiche

A member of staff at Daunt Books said: "It came down the street. It went from not being a lot to barriers in place for social distancing overflowing. It was minor chaos."

Finchley Road and Swiss Cottage were affected. Images showed a number of gardens underwater in Goldhurst Terrace.

The Winch youth centre in Winchester Road was badly hit, with water causing damage to its lower levels.

Further north, Hampstead Tube station was among those forced to shut.

Tom Houston was cycling in the Bishop's Avenue – often known as Billionaire's Row – when the rain came.

He told this newspaper: "I was on my bike and just turned and there was water the whole way up the Bishop's Avenue. It was closed at both ends and just completely impassable."

The Hampstead Heath bathing ponds remain closed after the flooding, as the City of London Corporation continues the clean-up operation and conducts tests to ensure the water quality is appropriate.

Camden Council said its team had been "working flat out" to help affected residents and reported that more than 200 "emergency" jobs were raised with its building repair team on Monday evening.

The council has a webpage detailing the help available at news.camden.gov.uk/flooding-in-camden/

Thames Water (TW) said it received "almost five times the normal number of calls", while the London Fire Brigade reported receiving more than 1,000 calls across the city during the extreme rain.

A TW spokesperson added: "While our pipes are designed to cope with most storms, yesterday’s rainfall was so severe the system filled up very quickly."