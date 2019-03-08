Search

Advanced search

Foreign exchange fraud: Camden FX boss Wayne Watkins jailed for stealing £90,000 of customers' holiday money

PUBLISHED: 18:33 08 November 2019

Wayne Watkins. Picture: Met Police

Wayne Watkins. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A Camden Town fraudster who nicked the holiday money of customers at the foreign exchange business he ran in Parkway in order to feed drink, drugs and gambling addictions has been jailed for 28 months.

Wayne Watkins, 47, took over the Camden FX business form his father and promptly used it to defraud 76 people of around £90,000.

The company offered a service taking cash transfers as orders for international currency which would then be delivered by courier. But rather than delivering, instead Watkins would, the court heard, use the cash to fund his addictions.

You may also want to watch:

He was convicted of fraud by false representation after he changed his plea to guilty before the case went to trial.

Sentencing, Judge Saraj Munro QC described the victim impact statements provided to the court as "tragic reading".

Afterwards, the Met Police's Det Const Simon Ardeman said: "Dozens of people were defrauded by Watkins. I hope that this sentence gives the victims, who endured considerable financial loss, stress and inconvenience, a sense of justice."

Most Read

Revealed: North London’s most deprived neighbourhoods ranked by postcode

A rough sleeper in West Hampstead, where some of north London's wealthiest rub shoulders with some of the most deprived. Picture: Polly Hancock

Abacus Belsize School: Council set to pass plans for school to move into former Hampstead Police Station

The former Hampstead Police Station, in Rosslyn Hill, which Abacus Belsize Primary School want to turn into a school. Picture: Harry Taylor

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall visit Swiss Cottage Farmers’ Market for its 20th anniversary

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall browse a cheese stall during a visit to Swiss Cottage Farmers' Market in London. Picture: Daily Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Muswell Hill stabbing: 21-year-old charged with GBH after high street knife attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Most Read

Revealed: North London’s most deprived neighbourhoods ranked by postcode

A rough sleeper in West Hampstead, where some of north London's wealthiest rub shoulders with some of the most deprived. Picture: Polly Hancock

Abacus Belsize School: Council set to pass plans for school to move into former Hampstead Police Station

The former Hampstead Police Station, in Rosslyn Hill, which Abacus Belsize Primary School want to turn into a school. Picture: Harry Taylor

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall visit Swiss Cottage Farmers’ Market for its 20th anniversary

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall browse a cheese stall during a visit to Swiss Cottage Farmers' Market in London. Picture: Daily Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Muswell Hill stabbing: 21-year-old charged with GBH after high street knife attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Wingate boss Knight says signing Akinsanya shows intent

Ware's Spencer Knight beats Romford keeper Aaron Omand from the penalty spot for the only goal of the game

Cricket: Handscomb named Middlesex captain

Australia's Peter Handscomb during a nets session (pic Jason O'Brien/PA)

Foreign exchange fraud: Camden FX boss Wayne Watkins jailed for stealing £90,000 of customers’ holiday money

Wayne Watkins. Picture: Met Police

Loizou expecting ‘totally different game’ in FA Trophy clash with Canvey Island

Chid Onokwai of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Rogue roofers trick Crouch End carer, 74, into handing over £3,000

Roof scammers have been targeting Crouch End. Picture: Sam Volpe
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists