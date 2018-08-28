Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Chalcots Estate: Camden Council appoints contractor for re-cladding work as repair costs spiral to nearly £90m

PUBLISHED: 09:59 09 January 2019

Dorney tower on the Chalcots Estate. Picture: PA/David Mirzoeff

Dorney tower on the Chalcots Estate. Picture: PA/David Mirzoeff

PA Archive/PA Images

The cost of the work on the Chalcots Estate has rocketed to £89.6million, as Camden Council appointed a contractor to carry out vital work on the tower blocks in Swiss Cottage.

The figure was published in a council paper to appoint the contractor to carry out the work, which was rubber stamped by leader Georgia Gould at a meeting on Tuesday night.

Wates Living Space Ltd fought off nine other bidders to get the contract to reclad the towers, as well as repair the curtain wall and windows. The towers were evacuated in July 2017 in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster, when the Chalcots’ cladding was found to be flammable.

Residents have faced more than a year of disruption since the discovery. This winter the council has contributed towards some tenants’ heating bills, because of a lack of insulation after the cladding has been removed.

The new cladding will be A1 rated, the highest level of fireproofing according to EU standards.

It has also emerged that work will take nearly two-and-a-half years, with the project expected to take 124 weeks. It’s believed construction will begin in the summer.

After months of battling the government, the council has secured £80.6m funding from the government’s cladding remediation fund. £17.1m has already been spent on funding the removal of the existing cladding, meaning Camden has to find £26.2m of its own money to meet the costs of the project.

Speaking at the meeting before the decision was made, Cllr Gould said: “I thought it was important that we have this meeting to make the decision publicly. If it is approved, it will move on to the design process, and testing the new system that will be installed.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Maida Vale stabbings: Police appeal for help over 20 person fight

The junction between the Great Western Road and Harrow Road, where the fight took place on Wednesday night. Picture: Google Maps

‘What will you do to save this woman’s life?’: MP urges ‘decisive action’ as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has food and phone calls cut

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to ‘strong and inspirational’ Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

The heartbreaking final picture of Tracey Wilson and her grandson Cody, who she 'doted on', taken on Christmas Day. Picture: Courtney Wilson

‘It makes no sense’: French-language parking scam targeting Hampstead

Police warn Hampstead residents to watch out for a new parking meter scam. Picture: Sam Volpe

Most Read

Town closing in on deals for attacking duo Pilkington and Quaner

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three restaurants to shut their doors in the Sudbury area

Sudbury Market Hill. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Decapitated skeletons found during archaeological dig in Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Spurs announce further stadium delays: Could their first match at the new White Hart Lane be against Arsenal?

Tthe ongoing construction of Tottenham Hotspur's new White Hart Lane stadium. PA

‘Mature’ semi-final display delights Tottenham boss Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino (left) gestures on the touchline alongside Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri during the League Cup semi-final first leg at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Chalcots Estate: Camden Council appoints contractor for re-cladding work as repair costs spiral to nearly £90m

Dorney tower on the Chalcots Estate. Picture: PA/David Mirzoeff

Mental health patient falls through window at Whittington Hospital injuring someone’s visiting family member

The Whittington Hospital Picture: PA/Steve Parson

Spot-on Kane gives Spurs slight advantage thanks to VAR

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (right) scores his side's first goal of the game during the League Cup semi-final first leg against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists