The Pressure stage at Waterworks festival 2022 - Credit: © Photography by Rob Jones for Khroma Collective

Balancing a strong line-up of underground DJs with intricately-designed stages and a keen focus on being eco-friendly and sustainable, Waterworks festival's return to west London was an undisputed success.

Taking place within the fields and woodland of Gunnersby Park, the one-day festival brought dozens of the most exciting names in electronic music to Gunnersby Park on September 24.

Anz, Peach, Bradley Zero and Midland were among the highlights at the intimately-sized festival, which attracted a sizeable crowd right from the start.

With an enticing line-up from the lunchtime opening, there was a busy crowd from 1pm - especially for Big Dyke Energy’s heavy acid set under the scorching sun.

Meanwhile, the undercover, plant-surrounded shaded Commune stage was packed for Angel D’Lite b2b TAÑ, who delivered an hour of pumping vocal house.

Elsewhere across the site, the tented Hi Hat stage proved a highlight with DJs Bambounou and GiGi FM opting for wonky techno and IBM during their back to back set.

Later, SPFDJ turned up the heat with an onslaught of pummelling techno selections, which had ravers in the front row really going for it together.

The Pressure stage at Waterworks festival 2022 - Credit: Daisy Denham | Khroma Collective

The open-air tree-branch-sheltered Siren stage, meanwhile, provided a haven for drum 'n' bass, jungle and grime fans, with Aba Shanti, Yung Singh, DJ Storm and Digital Mystikz playing there throughout the day.

As well as the impressive range of artists performing, another aspect in which Waterworks excelled was its focus on sustainability.

Throughout the day, there was a clear eco focus, with nearly all of the stages (most notably Pressure, the in-the-round Water Tower and Orbit) made out of wood - including the canopy-covered benches, lighting desks and seating areas.

The multiple toilet areas across the site were also eco-friendly, especially the composted chemical and water-free ones.

Placing such an emphasis on these elements was a great representation of what festival organisers should be paying attention to - aside from the music on offer.

Overall, the second edition of Waterworks proved to be a shining summer send-off.



