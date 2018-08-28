Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Watch robberies: Men from West Hampstead and Cricklewood jailed over ‘shocking’ West End watch snatches

PUBLISHED: 09:56 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:56 14 January 2019

West Hampstead's Khaled Guehis was jailed for his part in a number of watch robberies. Picture: Met Police

West Hampstead's Khaled Guehis was jailed for his part in a number of watch robberies. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Men from West Hampstead and Cricklewood were among a gang of eight jailed over a number of violent watch robberies in central London.

Mohammed Chaab, 20, of Handley Grove, Cricklewood, and 25 year old Khaled Guehis, 25, from Loveridge Road in West Hampstead will now both face time behind bars.

After pleading guilty to eleven offences Chaab will serve eight years, with Guehis set for five years and three months in jail for three offences.

In total, the gang of eight will serve 54 years in prison for a 14 street robberies and a burglary in Knightsbridge.

Det Sgt Holyhead, who led the operation to catch the gang, said: “I am pleased we’ve had such a significant result and would like to thank the victims for their patience and co-operation as we carried out our enquiries.”

The police said the robberies saw a “shocking level of violence” as the men stole luxury watches off the wrists of their victims in Mayfair, Knightsbridge and the West End.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Spurs suffer defeat to United after de Gea masterclass

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane appears dejected as Manchester United players (background) celebrate scoring their first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Watch robberies: Men from West Hampstead and Cricklewood jailed over ‘shocking’ West End watch snatches

West Hampstead's Khaled Guehis was jailed for his part in a number of watch robberies. Picture: Met Police

Woman who claimed there was a ‘satanic abuse ring’ in Hampstead jailed for stalking and harassing parents

Sabine McNeill, who has been jailed for nine years. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Teenage tennis prodigy Harriet Dart is all set for Wimbledon qualifiers

Harriet Dart practises on the grass courts at the National Tennis Centre at Roehampton. Pic: Paolo Minoli

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal boss Unai Emery relishes possibility of Gunners facing Spurs in first game at new White Hart Lane

Tthe ongoing construction of Tottenham Hotspur's new White Hart Lane stadium. PA

Dart knocked out of Australian Open by Sharapova

Harriet Dart (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

Blues journey in Trophy ends after poor first-half at Hemel

Wingate's Sean Cronin fires home from the penalty spot (pic Martin Addison)

Watch robberies: Men from West Hampstead and Cricklewood jailed over ‘shocking’ West End watch snatches

West Hampstead's Khaled Guehis was jailed for his part in a number of watch robberies. Picture: Met Police

Spurs suffer defeat to United after de Gea masterclass

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane appears dejected as Manchester United players (background) celebrate scoring their first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists