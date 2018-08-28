Watch robberies: Men from West Hampstead and Cricklewood jailed over ‘shocking’ West End watch snatches

West Hampstead's Khaled Guehis was jailed for his part in a number of watch robberies. Picture: Met Police Archant

Men from West Hampstead and Cricklewood were among a gang of eight jailed over a number of violent watch robberies in central London.

Mohammed Chaab, 20, of Handley Grove, Cricklewood, and 25 year old Khaled Guehis, 25, from Loveridge Road in West Hampstead will now both face time behind bars.

After pleading guilty to eleven offences Chaab will serve eight years, with Guehis set for five years and three months in jail for three offences.

In total, the gang of eight will serve 54 years in prison for a 14 street robberies and a burglary in Knightsbridge.

Det Sgt Holyhead, who led the operation to catch the gang, said: “I am pleased we’ve had such a significant result and would like to thank the victims for their patience and co-operation as we carried out our enquiries.”

The police said the robberies saw a “shocking level of violence” as the men stole luxury watches off the wrists of their victims in Mayfair, Knightsbridge and the West End.