'Wonderful memories': Puppy visits Golders Green care home

Published: 3:56 PM September 6, 2021 Updated: 3:57 PM September 6, 2021

A care home in Golders Green enjoyed a visit from Waffle the Cavapoo for International Dog day.

Staff and residents at Barchester Magnolia Court, which provides residential, nursing and dementia care, were delighted to meet the pup – a mixed Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and poodle breed.

The home's general manager, Octavian Stanciu, said: “We are always looking for different activities for the residents and we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people and we would like to thank Waffle for spending time with us today.”

Resident Bill was very excited to meet Waffle. He said: “As a child we had a Alsatian called honey. I have so many wonderful memories of our lovely dog.

"I love animals. Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that Waffle and her trusty assistant Sarah came to see us.”

Bill Crowhurst at Barchester Magnolia Court were delighted with his four-legged visitor. - Credit: Barchester Healthcare Ltd

Fellow resident Sally added: “Waffle is a great little character, she gave a great furry cuddle and we can’t wait to see her again.

"I have very fond memories of visiting my grandma’s Yorkshire poodle Sammy boy. Seeing Waffle today has bought back all those lovely memories.”