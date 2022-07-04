Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
In pictures: Wacky racers descend on Alexandra Palace for soapbox challenge

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 8:57 AM July 4, 2022
Updated: 9:16 AM July 4, 2022
EDITORIAL USE ONLY Team Go-Kart-O! takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace

Team Go-Kart-O! takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace - Credit: PA

Amateur racers from around the world donned wacky costumes to take part in Red Bull’s Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace.

Thousands of spectators turned up for the event yesterday (July 4), which has not been held in the UK since 2019.

The 67 teams of amateur drivers and crews were tasked with creating homemade non-motorised soapboxes to race on the steep downhill course.

Many of the crews were inspired by their favourite TV shows and fictional characters from films including Top Gun, Harry Potter and Ghostbusters.

One team called Rookie Duckies travelled from Lancashire to take part in the race for the first time with their soapbox called Quack-In-A-Box.

It was inspired by the concept of a jack-in-the-box with a giant duck on a spring and the team members dressed up as a duck and a huge egg.

Melanie Heyworth, Rookie Duckies pilot, said: “We haven’t a clue what we’re doing but we’re here for the laughs.

“We wanted a design that would make people smile, so general silliness, over-the-top costumes and lots of colour were our main objectives.”

“The teams have been great – lots of support, lots of camaraderie.”

Each team consisted of four people – which included one driver, one co-driver and two pit crew.

Participants were judged on their creativity, speed and showmanship with an star judging panel made up of professional BMX-er Kriss Kyle, Red Bull break-dancer Sunni, presenter Elz the Witch, and the motorcycle collective, VC London.

One team called The Handsome Homers included a large doughnut on their bright pink soapbox, called the Pink Lightning, inspired by The Simpsons.

The crew crashed on the first jump as their whole vehicle “exploded”.

“This is our third year doing the Red Bull Soapbox event and we really enjoy it,” Dan, one of The Handsome Homers, told the PA news agency.

“I think we are starting to build a theme of crashing on the first jump which is exactly what we did in 2019 and exactly what we did this year.

“We went over that first jump, nose-hit the ground, the whole thing exploded – polystyrene and pieces of car went everywhere… And we had to pull the entire thing down the hill just like we did in 2019.”

Kingston Powers takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace

Kingston Powers takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace - Credit: PA

Kingston Powers takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace 

Kingston Powers takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace - Credit: PA

Another team called Rebel Alliance, who are from Sherfield on Loddon, Hampshire, said they had been preparing their Star Wars-themed soapbox since 2018.

Called Rebel Alliance X Wing, it had four wings which crossed in an X formation, and the team dressed in Star Wars-themed costumes, including Storm Trooper outfits.

Ryan Cart takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace

Ryan Cart takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace - Credit: PA

A Brick Too Far takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace 

A Brick Too Far takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace - Credit: PA

Team member Hayley Claughton, 42, said: “Performing in front of cameras, our family and friends is nerve-wracking but very exciting.

“Our soapbox has been in the making since 2018 but Covid got in the way.

“We all loved the Red bull Soapbox competition and figured after so much time apart with lockdown it would be a great project for our three families to work on.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience and a dream of ours.”

Meanwhile, Team Oral Health, attempted to clean up on the track in their vehicle promoting good dental hygiene, racing in a toothpaste-shaped soapbox called You Know The Drill.

Dressed in scrubs with blue gloves and armed with toothbrushes, they are a team of dentists and hoped to encourage people to floss.

The day ended with team Go Go Gadget Soapbox being crowned the overall winners of event for their soapbox inspired by the animated television series, Inspector Gadget.

EDITORIAL USE ONLY (left to right) 2nd - Hyperdrive, 1st Go Go Gadget Soapbox and 3rd - Soapbox Conc

EDITORIAL USE ONLY (left to right) 2nd - Hyperdrive, 1st Go Go Gadget Soapbox and 3rd - Soapbox Concepts after the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in London. Picture date: Sunday July 3, 2022. - Credit: PA

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Menace Mayhem takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in Lond

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Menace Mayhem takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in London. Picture date: Sunday July 3, 2022. - Credit: PA

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Menace Mayhem takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in Lond

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Menace Mayhem takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in London. Picture date: Sunday July 3, 2022. - Credit: PA

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Go Go Gadget Soapbox wins the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in London

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Go Go Gadget Soapbox wins the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in London. Picture date: Sunday July 3, 2022. - Credit: PA

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Sun Chasers takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in London

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Sun Chasers takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in London. Picture date: Sunday July 3, 2022. - Credit: PA

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Lads Up Norf takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in Londo

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Lads Up Norf takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in London. Picture date: Sunday July 3, 2022. - Credit: PA

EDITORIAL USE ONLY The Rockin Horrors takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in

EDITORIAL USE ONLY The Rockin Horrors takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in London. Picture date: Sunday July 3, 2022. - Credit: PA

EDITORIAL USE ONLY The Rockin Horrors takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in

EDITORIAL USE ONLY The Rockin Horrors takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in London. Picture date: Sunday July 3, 2022. - Credit: PA

EDITORIAL USE ONLY The Red brew Crew takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in

EDITORIAL USE ONLY The Red brew Crew takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in London. Picture date: Sunday July 3, 2022. - Credit: PA

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Super Car Blondie takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Super Car Blondie takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in London. Picture date: Sunday July 3, 2022. - Credit: PA

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Ally Pally T-Birds takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Ally Pally T-Birds takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in London. Picture date: Sunday July 3, 2022. - Credit: PA

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Simon Laight - Kingston Powers takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexand

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Simon Laight - Kingston Powers takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in London. Picture date: Sunday July 3, 2022. - Credit: PA

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Asterix And Obelix Contra Alexandra Palace takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Rac

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Asterix And Obelix Contra Alexandra Palace takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in London. Picture date: Sunday July 3, 2022. - Credit: PA

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Soapbox Concepts takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in L

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Soapbox Concepts takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in London. Picture date: Sunday July 3, 2022. - Credit: PA

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Back from the dead takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Back from the dead takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in London. Picture date: Sunday July 3, 2022.

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Peanuts takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in London. Pi

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Peanuts takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in London. Picture date: Sunday July 3, 2022. - Credit: PA

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Full Metal Junkies takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Full Metal Junkies takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in London. Picture date: Sunday July 3, 2022. - Credit: PA

EDITORIAL USE ONLY The Rookie Duckies takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in

EDITORIAL USE ONLY The Rookie Duckies takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in London. Picture date: Sunday July 3, 2022. - Credit: PA

EDITORIAL USE ONLY The 11% takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in London. Pi

EDITORIAL USE ONLY The 11% takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in London. Picture date: Sunday July 3, 2022. - Credit: PA

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Come What Mae takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in Lond

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Come What Mae takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in London. Picture date: Sunday July 3, 2022. - Credit: PA

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Hagrid Flyers takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in Lond

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Hagrid Flyers takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in London. Picture date: Sunday July 3, 2022.

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Clean Up Crew takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in Lond

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Clean Up Crew takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in London. Picture date: Sunday July 3, 2022. - Credit: PA


