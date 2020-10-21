Search

Advanced search

Wac Arts: Charity unveils Justina Cruickshank as new board chair

PUBLISHED: 14:05 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:05 21 October 2020

Justina Cruickshank. Picture: WAC Arts

Justina Cruickshank. Picture: WAC Arts

Archant

Wac Arts has named Justina Cruickshank as the new chair of its governing body.

Ms Cruickshank, currently chief operations officer at the Brew – which runs co-working spaces – is also vice-chair of the Electoral Reform Society and founder of a company called Heady Mix which works to improve diversity in publishing.

She was interviewed by the board’s nominations committee, as well as a Wac Arts youth panel who said: “Justina placed a particular emphasis on collaboration across all levels between the board, staff and students.”

You may also want to watch:

The young people involved in the process also praised her understanding of “the importance of diversity and inclusivity”.

The new chair added: “With a turbulent 2020 and uncertain times ahead, my first priority will be to ensure Wac Arts is financially robust and able to withstand the pressures presented by the pandemic and ensuing economic crisis.”

She added it was a “privilege” to now be part of Wac Arts.

One of her first tasks will be to help lead a governance review at the Belsize Park charity instigated after a number of high-profile alumni and staff at charity criticised its management.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Camden Council caretaker to a boxing champion, the story of Jim McDonnell

Simon O'Donnell (right) with trainer Jim McDonnell

Hampstead Ladies fall short against East Grinstead in a tight encounter at Lee Valley

Hampstead captain Katherine Baker keeps Ellie Rayer at bay (Pic: Mark Clews)

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema named player of the week after breaking record

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) celebrates scoring her side's second goal of the game with her teammates during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

Ahmet Rifat guides Wingate to victory over Corinthian Casuals

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020

Wac Arts: Charity unveils Justina Cruickshank as new board chair

Justina Cruickshank. Picture: WAC Arts