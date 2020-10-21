Wac Arts: Charity unveils Justina Cruickshank as new board chair

Wac Arts has named Justina Cruickshank as the new chair of its governing body.

Ms Cruickshank, currently chief operations officer at the Brew – which runs co-working spaces – is also vice-chair of the Electoral Reform Society and founder of a company called Heady Mix which works to improve diversity in publishing.

She was interviewed by the board’s nominations committee, as well as a Wac Arts youth panel who said: “Justina placed a particular emphasis on collaboration across all levels between the board, staff and students.”

The young people involved in the process also praised her understanding of “the importance of diversity and inclusivity”.

The new chair added: “With a turbulent 2020 and uncertain times ahead, my first priority will be to ensure Wac Arts is financially robust and able to withstand the pressures presented by the pandemic and ensuing economic crisis.”

She added it was a “privilege” to now be part of Wac Arts.

One of her first tasks will be to help lead a governance review at the Belsize Park charity instigated after a number of high-profile alumni and staff at charity criticised its management.