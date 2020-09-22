Wac Arts: Meeting with critics ‘constructive’, but staffer raises furlough concern

Longstanding Wac Arts employee Ben Bennett feels he has lost out by not being placed on furlough. Picture: Ben Bennett Archant

The long-awaited meeting between execs at the Belsize Park charity Wac Arts and a group of high-profile critics was a “constructive” one, and the trustees will now take a number of recommendations to a board meeting later this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

WAC Arts WAC Arts

Meanwhile one longstanding employee has criticised the charity’s use of the furlough scheme, claiming he was eligible for furlough and not being placed on the scheme had been a huge financial hit.

Ben Bennett, who was a student at the arts college and has taught there for two decades, said that he had lost up to £6,000 in income this year, and was worried for his home.

Wac Arts’ chief exec Darius Khwaja said the college’s use of the furlough scheme had been fair, and said “all staff and sessional workers were treated equally based on their contractual status and in line with the external advice we received”.

READ MORE: Charity Commission encourages Wac Arts to ‘rebuild trust’ with community

He said the meeting with critics Wac Arts Concerns – which includes playwright Che Walker and Olivier-award winning actress Sheila Atim – had been a positive one.

You may also want to watch:

Ben, supportive of the Concerns group, is employed as a sessional worker – meaning he is contracted when work is available for specific projects – and Wac Arts, on the basis of legal advice, did not put these staff on the furlough scheme.

He told this newspaper: “What’s hard to understand about my situation is the lack of care. Essentially because I’ve not been paid, I’m worried for my home.”

He said that as a BAME man, his situation was an example of why the Wac Arts Concerns group had concerns about the organisation’s diversity.

Ben said initially he was told he was ineligible for furlough, but later a grievance procedure established that Wac Arts could have used it.

Mr Khwaja explained staff “were furloughed where doing so would protect their job in the short-term”.

Mr Khwaja, added Wac Arts was working hard to continue its “life-changing work”. He continued: “We followed Government guidance to understand who we could place on furlough and then sought and followed external legal advice on the matter to ensure that we worked consistently and fairly across the charity.

“We continued to engage sessional workers throughout lockdown to provide as much work as possible through this difficult period.”