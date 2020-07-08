Search

Advanced search

A job well done for ‘heartwarming’ volunteers who saved Hampstead Cemetery from Covid-19 closure

PUBLISHED: 16:37 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:18 08 July 2020

Volunteers from the Friends of Hampstead Cemetery, pictured on July 5 - their final day of duty. Picture: Friends of Hampstead Cemetery

Volunteers from the Friends of Hampstead Cemetery, pictured on July 5 - their final day of duty. Picture: Friends of Hampstead Cemetery

Archant

Valiant volunteers who kept Hampstead Cemetery open through the pandemic handed the keys back to the council on Sunday (July 5).

The helpers stepped in from April 23 to keep the cemetery open and make sure residents had a local space to visit in lockdown. Picture: Friends of Hampstead CemeteryThe helpers stepped in from April 23 to keep the cemetery open and make sure residents had a local space to visit in lockdown. Picture: Friends of Hampstead Cemetery

Since April 23 a team of 23 helpers, organised by the Friends of Hampstead Cemetery, have every day opened and closed the burial ground in Fortune Green Road, West Hampstead.

The community effort followed staff shortages of Islington and Camden Cemetery Services from the coronavirus crisis.

Now, the helpers’ efforts are complete, with the council able to resume its responsibilities.

You may also want to watch:

Friends of Hampstead Cemetery vice-chair Erich Wagner said: “The volunteers have performed superbly and the team spirit and sense of camaraderie was heartwarming.

“Many visitors have come up and thanked us, saying how important it was for them.”

Opened in 1876, Hampstead Cemetery is Camden’s smallest public cemetery.

In 2000 it was declared full to new graves, with only ashes and reburial in existing plots taking place.

Now back under council control, Hampstead Cemetery is expected to retain the same opening hours - 7.30am to 4pm.

READ MORE: Hampstead Cemetery saved from closure as volunteers step in for stretched council services

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Demolishing historic railway bridge between Alexandra Palace and Muswell Hill is ‘most cost-effective solution’

Dukes Avenue Railway Bridge, viewed from Alexandra Park. Picture: Zoe Norfolk

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Demolishing historic railway bridge between Alexandra Palace and Muswell Hill is ‘most cost-effective solution’

Dukes Avenue Railway Bridge, viewed from Alexandra Park. Picture: Zoe Norfolk

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal Women sign keeper Williams

Arsenal Women play home matches at Meadow Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

No-brainer to join Arsenal says Catley

England Women's Beth Mead and Australia Women's Steph Catley (right) battle for the ball during a friendly at Craven Cottage in 2018

Haringey Borough and Wingate & Finchley continue wait for new season confirmation

Haringey manager Tom Loizou during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

Spurs Eric Dier given four-game ban for confronting fan after FA Cup loss

Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur during Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, Premier League Football at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 6th July 2020

Arsenal’s Arteta bemoans red card decisions

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium