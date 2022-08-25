Opinion

On September 5 the High Court will begin hearing a legal challenge to the policy of outsourcing refugee processing to Rwanda.

The case is brought by the charity Care4Calais and the PCS (Public and Civil Servants) union.

The government is resisting demands to release a report from its own advisors that undermines both the legality and efficacy of this policy.

The government’s rationale for the policy is that it is intended to deter illegal migration, stem the flow of refugees risking their lives crossing the Channel and undermining the activities of people traffickers. But this case falls apart under even cursory scrutiny.

Refugee groups point out that over 70% of those refugees who reach these shores have their asylum seekers approved at first application. Many more are granted leave to remain on appeal. So, the vast majority of those undertaking perilous journeys to reach the UK have a legal right to claim asylum here; they are not “illegal”.

Refugees are forced to risk the dangerous Channel crossing because of the lack of safe legal routes to enter the UK to exercise their right to claim asylum. On arrival they are subject to detention in overcrowded and insanitary conditions. Contrast the policy towards people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine. They are (quite rightly) facilitated to fly to the UK and provided accommodation. Ukrainian refugees don’t have to cross the Channel in flimsy boats.

The unavoidable conclusion is that the treatment of refugees is determined by race. White European asylum seekers receive humane treatment whereas those who are Black, Asian and other non-white ethnicities continue to be subject to a “hostile environment”. This is hardly surprising from the government responsible for the Windrush scandal that still blight the lives of many families in Haringey and elsewhere.

Please join us in opposing the Rwanda policy. For more information please see the website standuptoracism.org.uk

Vivek Lehal is secretary for Haringey Stand Up To Racism.