To mark International Women's Day, a Jewish and Muslim women’s national network is hosting a virtual event to launch a mindfulness book.

A Life Less Serious, edited by Nisa-Nashim's co-chair George Halfin, will be published tomorrow (Tuesday 8).

George, from Finchley, and contributor Farah Halabi, from Brentwood, were inspired to create A Life Less Serious during lockdown.

They hosted women’s wellbeing sessions for Nisa-Nashim throughout the pandemic, which reinforced their belief in the power of having women-only spaces for reflection.

Written by women from a range of backgrounds living in Hampstead, High Barnet, and the rest of the world, the book shares stories of women who challenge serious thinking.

At a time when the world seems to be in turmoil causing us to question many aspects of our lives and the way we live, it’s easy to take life very seriously.

But does thinking seriously serve us?

Touching on health, relationships, work and travel, women from different stages of life shared personal stories that revealed much about relationships with ourselves, with each other and with the world.

George said: “I have gained so much from being part of the sisterhood of Nisa-Nashim and am so delighted that the inspiration for their International Women’s Day event came from A Life Less Serious, which aims to empower women to see beyond their serious, self-limiting thinking so that their own light shines brighter in the world."

Event on International Women's Day - Credit: Nisa-Nashim

Nisa-Nashim co-founder Laura Marks, from Primrose Hill said: “Women are at the heart of community and bringing women of all faiths and backgrounds together may help us to find the creativity and possibility that society so desperately needs right now.

"On International Women's Day we celebrate women’s contribution on which we depend not just now, but year-round.”

Farah added: "To be part of Nisa-Nashim which celebrates the connection between Muslim and Jewish women is a joy.

"The blessing is that I got to meet George. It’s an honour to and it seems absolutely fitting that I would be speaking with her, on IWD for Nisa Nashim.”

Speaking at the event will be A Life Less Serious contributors George, Farah, Janet Rhynie and Carol Boroughs.

You can sign up for the free talk on Tuesday, March 8, here.