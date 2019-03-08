Search

Highgate composer creating charity piano recital record for Church Homeless Trust

PUBLISHED: 12:41 13 May 2019

Vince Pope, a Highgate composer who is fundraising for the Church Homeless Trust. Picture: Vince Pope

Vince Pope, a Highgate composer who is fundraising for the Church Homeless Trust. Picture: Vince Pope

He's more used to writing music for hit TV shows like Misfits and Wallander, but Highgate composer Vince Pope is branching out to raise money for a historic homelessness charity.

The pianist has written new music which he is recording in some of the area's most beautiful churches.

Vince, 51, wanted the chance to use his musical talents for fun, rather than work, and he's decided to combine this with a fundraising drive to help the 140 year old Church Homeless Trust - with whom he has volunteered in the past.

Vince said: "I wanted to do something musical for myself, rather than writing to a brief, I've got all of these musical ideas. Meanwhile I've done some volunteering with Church Homeless Trust in the past over a couple of Christmases, and the two things have come together! I went down to them and they were so excited about the idea."

He added: "So far I've recorded at St John's in Hampstead, St James' in Muswell Hill, and St Mark's in Regent's Park."

Vince is hoping to record in a number of other churches across north London throughout the remainer of 2019 as he strives to produce a record and raise his target of £1,000.

He is planning to hold a public recital at one of the churches to celebrate, and add to his total, in October or November.

The pianist said he had loved the chance to play in some wonderful spaces so far.

He told this newspaper: "I always find the churches such inspiring places to play. A few of them I knew, but I was just emailing them on spec to see if they'd let me use the piano and record."

Vince, who started his composing career working to score commercials, before moving into TV work. His contribution to the Channel 4 show Misfits was shortlisted for a TV Bafta while winning a prestigious Royal Television Society award in 2011.

Vince's JustGiving page can be found here: justgiving.com/fundraising/homelesstrust

