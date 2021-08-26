Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Video for Ed Sheeran's new song Visiting Hours filmed in Hampstead

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 12:01 PM August 26, 2021   
Ed Sheeran filmed his Visiting Hours music video at St Stephen's Rosslyn Hill

Ed Sheeran filmed his Visiting Hours music video at St Stephen's Rosslyn Hill - Credit: PA / Ken Mears

Ed Sheeran's new video was filmed at St Stephen's Chapel in Rosslyn Hill. 

The video – for a live version of the Suffolk singer's new song Visiting Hours – was filmed earlier in August. 

Ed tweeted: "Filmed a live version of visiting hours in St Stephens Church, Hampstead. I finished writing this song going through proper grief for the first time, and for me its one of the most important songs on =."

The song features backing vocals from Kylie Minogue and Jimmy Barnes, and sees Ed take advantage of the atmospheric performance space at the former church. 

The Grade-I listed neo-Gothic building, designed by Samuel Sanders Teulon, sits at the junction of Rosslyn Hill and Pond Street, next to Hampstead Hill School.

You may also want to watch:

Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Boy George and Culture Club on the Graham Norton Show

Music

POSTPONED: Boy George and David Rodigan at Kenwood, due to safety concerns

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
The cordon in Camden High Street

Man in critical condition after Camden High Street collision

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Boy George and Culture Club perform during the filming of the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks

Music | Updated

POSTPONED: Boy George & Culture Club and David Rodigan

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
James

Music

POSTPONED: James and Rag'n'Bone Man Kenwood dates cancelled - again

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon