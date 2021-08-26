Published: 12:01 PM August 26, 2021

Ed Sheeran's new video was filmed at St Stephen's Chapel in Rosslyn Hill.

The video – for a live version of the Suffolk singer's new song Visiting Hours – was filmed earlier in August.

Ed tweeted: "Filmed a live version of visiting hours in St Stephens Church, Hampstead. I finished writing this song going through proper grief for the first time, and for me its one of the most important songs on =."

The song features backing vocals from Kylie Minogue and Jimmy Barnes, and sees Ed take advantage of the atmospheric performance space at the former church.

Filmed a live version of visiting hours in St Stephens Church, Hampstead. I finished writing this song going through proper grief for the first time, and for me its one of the most important songs on =. pic.twitter.com/R0XMd4DN6U — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) August 20, 2021

The Grade-I listed neo-Gothic building, designed by Samuel Sanders Teulon, sits at the junction of Rosslyn Hill and Pond Street, next to Hampstead Hill School.