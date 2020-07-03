Search

Advanced search

Video: Adorable litter-picking cavapoo cleans up Alexandra Park

PUBLISHED: 12:17 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:53 03 July 2020

Ida the cavapoo who has taken on the brave task of clearing rubbish across the 196-acre Alexandra Park. Picture: Alex Class

Ida the cavapoo who has taken on the brave task of clearing rubbish across the 196-acre Alexandra Park. Picture: Alex Class

Archant

Alexandra Park has a plastic pollution guardian - and it’s a dog.

Ida the cavapoo and owner Alex Class began clearing rubbish on their morning walks in September and have carried on ever since.

Ally Pally, which runs the park, recently estimated 25 tonnes of rubbish had been dumped there in May - 20 tonnes more than the same month last year.

Alex, from Muswell Hill, said: “We started playing around with bottles in the park because there were so many. Instead of using a ball we’d throw a plastic bottle.”

Now, Alex and Ida also collect cans, glass, plastic bags and packaging.

“I see it as a cry for help,” Alex said. “We don’t know how to deal with how we feel, so the easiest way is to not care for anything.”

Alex hopes the pandemic will change people’s values towards the environment.

“When there’s a lot of litter and less care for the environment, that’s when you get less care for people,” he said.

“Disrespect for the environment is disrespect for ourselves.”

READ MORE: Alexandra Palace: 25-tonne ‘onslaught’ of rubbish ‘not acceptable’

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Interview: Keir Starmer on Covid-19, child poverty, football and a pint at The Pineapple

Mr Starmer says his constituency work in Holborn and St Pancras has

Haringey Council U-turns on demolishing Muswell Hill homes - after buying ex-council house for £2.15m

Woodside Avenue resident James Farmer, 85 (left) and number 106 (right) which Haringey Council bought for £2.15m. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Michael Rosen was ‘probably 2 or 3 hours’ away from death from Covid-19, then a Muswell Hill doctor stepped in

Former Children's Laureate and Keat's House poet-in-residence Michael Rosen, who spent seven weeks on a ventilator with Covid-19. Picture: PA

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Most Read

Interview: Keir Starmer on Covid-19, child poverty, football and a pint at The Pineapple

Mr Starmer says his constituency work in Holborn and St Pancras has

Haringey Council U-turns on demolishing Muswell Hill homes - after buying ex-council house for £2.15m

Woodside Avenue resident James Farmer, 85 (left) and number 106 (right) which Haringey Council bought for £2.15m. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Michael Rosen was ‘probably 2 or 3 hours’ away from death from Covid-19, then a Muswell Hill doctor stepped in

Former Children's Laureate and Keat's House poet-in-residence Michael Rosen, who spent seven weeks on a ventilator with Covid-19. Picture: PA

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Former Arsenal keeper secures Madrid move

Arsenal goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin

Louis Mahoney obituary: Death of Hampstead icon and passionate antiracist marks ‘end of an era’ in NW3

Louis Mahoney with friends in the Wells Tavern. Picture: Jennie Green

Video: Adorable litter-picking cavapoo cleans up Alexandra Park

Ida the cavapoo who has taken on the brave task of clearing rubbish across the 196-acre Alexandra Park. Picture: Alex Class

Hampstead Heath pond swimmers trial social distancing, but warn campaign against charges will continue

Women swimming with social distancing in place on at the Ladies' Pond on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Sarah Saunders

Coronavirus: Haringey isn’t facing lockdown, council confirms after flawed reports

In the week of June 22-28 Haringey's rate of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people was three. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA