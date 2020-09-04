Search

Advanced search

Vegan restaurant moves into old Hampstead Carluccio’s in Rosslyn Hill

PUBLISHED: 16:28 04 September 2020

Kojo owners Alina and Ryan Jones want to make vegan food more accessible. Picture: Kojo

Kojo owners Alina and Ryan Jones want to make vegan food more accessible. Picture: Kojo

Archant

The Hampstead Carluccio’s in Rosslyn Hill will be replaced by a plant-based restaurant in November.

Kojo, run by a Hampstead couple, will have an all-vegan menu free of dairy, gluten and refined sugar to “show people not to be scared of eating plant-based”.

The independent business, influenced by a “variety of Asian cuisines”, takes over from the old site of Carluccio’s, which has closed 40 restaurants and been bought out by the restaurant chain Giraffe.

Alina Jones, 24, who founded Kojo with her husband Ryan, 28, and the head chef, Michael Paul, said it was “full steam ahead” with building works underway.

You may also want to watch:

Alina told the Ham&High of her growing excitement, calling the site halfway up Rosslyn Hill next to Keats Pharmacy the “perfect” spot.

“We want people to know that plant-based can be such a nice lifestyle personally and for the planet,” Alina said.

“We want to show people not to be scared of eating plant-based. It can be delicious, healthy, really simple and easy to cook.”

In November, Kojo will be open on Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm, with extended hours on the weekend.

One side of the restaurant will be for takeaway food – and the other for dining in.

Menu options will include matcha pancakes, sushi and rice paper rolls.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Royal Free Hospital’s paediatric services to close for winter as part of Covid-19 ‘second wave’ planning – with Whittington services expanding

The Royal Free's paediatric services are to close with the Whittington and Great Ormond Street picking up the slack as part of a reorganisation for winter 2020-2021 amid Covid-19 'second wave' planning. Picture: Sam Volpe

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Transport cops search for men over ‘outraging public decency’ incident on a Northern line tube to Golders Green

British Transport Police want to speak to two men over an incident of outraging public decency. Picture: BTP

Pictures: The vibrant Regent’s Canal 200 years after opening

Running past Gasholder Park in King's Cross. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Royal Free Hospital’s paediatric services to close for winter as part of Covid-19 ‘second wave’ planning – with Whittington services expanding

The Royal Free's paediatric services are to close with the Whittington and Great Ormond Street picking up the slack as part of a reorganisation for winter 2020-2021 amid Covid-19 'second wave' planning. Picture: Sam Volpe

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Transport cops search for men over ‘outraging public decency’ incident on a Northern line tube to Golders Green

British Transport Police want to speak to two men over an incident of outraging public decency. Picture: BTP

Pictures: The vibrant Regent’s Canal 200 years after opening

Running past Gasholder Park in King's Cross. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Rising North Middlesex star Hollman impresses on duty for county in Vitality Blast

Luke Hollman of NMCC during North Middlesex CC vs Hampstead CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Park Road on 25th May 2019

Unbelievable win for Brondesbury says captain Overy

Brondesbury's Angus Beagles picked up 37 runs and 3 wickets in their win over Shepherd's Bush (Pic: Brondesbury CC)

Vegan restaurant moves into old Hampstead Carluccio’s in Rosslyn Hill

Kojo owners Alina and Ryan Jones want to make vegan food more accessible. Picture: Kojo

Council backs Blanche Nevile school after row over tree-felling in Muswell Hill

Tree campaigners including Michael Brookes (right) in front of Blanche Nevile School in Muswell Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Cabinet vote sees Camden cut nursery provision to focus on Sure Start services

Parents and pupils campaigning to save Gospel Oak Nursery in February. Gospel Oak's future will not be determined until next July. Picture: Yami Manchanda-Corless