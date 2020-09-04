Vegan restaurant moves into old Hampstead Carluccio’s in Rosslyn Hill

The Hampstead Carluccio’s in Rosslyn Hill will be replaced by a plant-based restaurant in November.

Kojo, run by a Hampstead couple, will have an all-vegan menu free of dairy, gluten and refined sugar to “show people not to be scared of eating plant-based”.

The independent business, influenced by a “variety of Asian cuisines”, takes over from the old site of Carluccio’s, which has closed 40 restaurants and been bought out by the restaurant chain Giraffe.

Alina Jones, 24, who founded Kojo with her husband Ryan, 28, and the head chef, Michael Paul, said it was “full steam ahead” with building works underway.

Alina told the Ham&High of her growing excitement, calling the site halfway up Rosslyn Hill next to Keats Pharmacy the “perfect” spot.

“We want people to know that plant-based can be such a nice lifestyle personally and for the planet,” Alina said.

“We want to show people not to be scared of eating plant-based. It can be delicious, healthy, really simple and easy to cook.”

In November, Kojo will be open on Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm, with extended hours on the weekend.

One side of the restaurant will be for takeaway food – and the other for dining in.

Menu options will include matcha pancakes, sushi and rice paper rolls.