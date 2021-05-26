Crouch End vegan burger takeaway opens - with Finchley Road to follow
- Credit: Ready Burger
A vegan burger takeaway has opened in Crouch End – with another store to open in Finchley Road this summer.
Ready Burger, a new plant-based Crouch End business in Park Road, next to Kiss The Sky bar, welcomed customers for takeaway on May 17, with delivery available from next month.
Its fast-food menu includes The Big Ready, The Chicken Challenger, and The Saver Menu Double Cheeseburger.
Customers can order from a digital kiosk and collect their food from a “collection hatch”, with two small tables outside.
Ready Burger co-founder Max Miller said: “We set out to bring a host of great tasting, affordable fast food to everybody.
“Whether a vegetarian, vegan or a meat eater, our menus are designed to offer food that tastes amazing, which almost anyone can enjoy, but doesn’t cost the earth – in more ways than one.
“At Ready Burger, we’re on a mission to revolutionise the fast-food industry with our new plant-based concept and we’ve been overwhelmed by the positive feedback we’ve had in taste trials and introductions so far.”
A date for the Finchley Road opening, at 14/15 Frognal Parade, is yet to be confirmed – but the store is set for “late summer”.