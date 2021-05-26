Published: 9:54 AM May 26, 2021 Updated: 10:12 AM May 26, 2021

Ready Burger customers at the Crouch End store in Park Road - Credit: Ready Burger

A vegan burger takeaway has opened in Crouch End – with another store to open in Finchley Road this summer.

Ready Burger, a new plant-based Crouch End business in Park Road, next to Kiss The Sky bar, welcomed customers for takeaway on May 17, with delivery available from next month.

Its fast-food menu includes The Big Ready, The Chicken Challenger, and The Saver Menu Double Cheeseburger.

Customers can order from a digital kiosk and collect their food from a “collection hatch”, with two small tables outside.

Ready Burger co-founder Max Miller said: “We set out to bring a host of great tasting, affordable fast food to everybody.

Inside the new Crouch End takeaway - Credit: Ready Burger

You may also want to watch:

“Whether a vegetarian, vegan or a meat eater, our menus are designed to offer food that tastes amazing, which almost anyone can enjoy, but doesn’t cost the earth – in more ways than one.

“At Ready Burger, we’re on a mission to revolutionise the fast-food industry with our new plant-based concept and we’ve been overwhelmed by the positive feedback we’ve had in taste trials and introductions so far.”

A date for the Finchley Road opening, at 14/15 Frognal Parade, is yet to be confirmed – but the store is set for “late summer”.