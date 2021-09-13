Have you seen robots on the streets of Camden?

Published: 12:41 PM September 13, 2021

The Camdentown Collective has hidden robots around the borough to raise awareness about upcycling - Credit: Sara Thomson/ The Camdentown Collective

An army of robots has been hidden around Camden for people to find to raise awareness of our "throwaway mentality".

The Camdentown Collective, which launched at Buck Street Market on September 1, is scattering 25 robotic sculptures across the borough, each "lovingly reimagined" and handcrafted from old wooden fixings.

This is founder Sara Thomson's third collective, having launched her "green revolution" at The Leith Collective in Edinburgh two years ago followed by a store in Glasgow.

The individually-named robots were made of everyday things that would usually end up in landfill, such as screw and keys.

"The idea is to show people that something really cute can be made from rubbish," said Sara.

"We hope people will take them home, tag us on social media and hopefully think about upcycling."

The 12in figures were created by artists from the The Clydeside Collective in Glasgow, and brought down to London.

They are being hidden one day at a time, with six already dotted around the borough for people to find.

Sara added: "Our resident artists are unbelievably talented when it comes to envisioning new uses for old items.

"We hope these reimagined robots capture the attention of Camden locals and help to raise awareness of the importance of reprogramming our throwaway mentality."

Her artistic collective brings together creatives who "share a passion" to reuse, recycle, reclaim, and resell items that may have otherwise been thrown away.

In August 2021, Sara was selected to be a UK One Step Greener ambassador and she will showcase her story of how she is tackling climate change at COP26 in Glasgow later this year.

Sara Thomson is the brains behind Camden's robot army, designed by The Camdentown Collective - Credit: Sara Thomson/ The Camdentown Collective

The Camdentown Collective hopes to launch a campaign around Christmas where it asks locals to donate unwanted trees and decorations, which often get thrown out, which will then be distributed to those who need Christmas decorations of their own.

Camden's Buck Street Market prides itself on being the UK’s 'first dedicated market for the conscious consumer', and features 26 sustainable food brands, and more than 50 ethical fashion traders.

The market itself is made of recycled shipping containers and the store has a zero single-use plastic policy with "lots of recycling points around the market".

Each robot has a name and note on the back, ready to be found by Camden residents - Credit: Sara Thomson/ The Camdentown Collective



