Lockdown easing April 12 live updates: North London shops and pubs reopen

Sam Volpe

Published: 10:32 AM April 12, 2021    Updated: 11:43 AM April 12, 2021
Susan Wainwright and Barbara Hoffman

Susan Wainwright and Barbara Hoffman - who were delighted to reopen the Susan Wainwright clothes and accessories shop in South End Green - Credit: Michael Boniface

High street shops and local pubs have been counting down the days until April 12 since Boris Johnson first unveiled his "roadmap" out of lockdown. 

Now we're here. 

Pubs will be opening from midday - but before that shopkeepers in all of our high streets will be throwing open the shutters and letting out a sigh of relief. 

We'll be out and about all day, but do send us your favourite pictures of unlocking in north London - sam.volpe@Archant.co.uk

