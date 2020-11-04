Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Education view: Nothing can replace human interaction at the heart of the learning process

PUBLISHED: 15:30 05 November 2020

Mark English says classroom and playground interaction cannot be replaced.

Mark English says classroom and playground interaction cannot be replaced.

Archant

Education has become something of a battleground where we engage our preoccupations regarding the situation in which we find ourselves: health, social inequality, not to mention teaching and learning themselves.

We will never forget the time when parents became unqualified teachers overnight, guiding children through different subjects, as Year 5 times tables practice vied for attention with Year 9 French verbs.

In the middle of all of this are the young people whom we educate. The chair of HMC, a group of leading independent schools, summed up the experiences of our current pupils very clearly. She said that no generation outside of wartime has had more taken from them, nor more asked of them. Young people have been required to be more resilient and resourceful than ever. Take the school leavers of 2020: they were awarded their qualifications without sitting examinations, and have gone to higher education only to be taught online, without opportunities to socialise and adjust to being away from home.

You may also want to watch:

A few months ago, some sounded the death knell for “in-person” education as we knew it. Everything could go online. Algorithms could tailor content to the needs of every pupil, facilitating true pupil-centred learning.

At UCS, we welcome the benefits that a thoughtful approach to technology can bring. But it seems that the AI revolution has not come to pass. My own conclusion is that nothing can replace human interaction at the heart of the learning process. Relationships are everything.

Across the country, anxiety has been fuelled by uncertainty amongst teenagers and their parents. For our young people, school now plays a social function that it never had before. Schools have had to adapt in order to further promote wellbeing, healthy living, self-respect and respect for others, to help teenagers navigate modern life whilst preparing to be contributing members of society.

The status of schools, beyond a narrow definition as places where learning takes place, has been roundly re-emphasised. The inalienable humanity to be found in classrooms and playgrounds every day is impossible to replace.

• Mark English is vice master and academic director at University College School, Hampstead.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Unbearable’ HS2 construction noise making lockdown ‘impossible’ for residents, says Camden

Camden Council has approved plans to rehouse hundreds of council tenants and pursue HS2 for £129million to cover the bill. Pictures: PA / Google / Camden Council.

Police return to old Hampstead base to shut down illegal Halloween rave with 800 revellers

Hundreds spill into Downshire Hill during an unlicensed music event at the old Hampstead Police Station. Picture: Jamie Edwards

Camden councillor resists resignation calls after EHRC report into antisemitism in Labour Party

Kilburn councillor Thomas Gardiner said he worked

Shop Local: Muswell Hill and Crouch End traders need community support ‘now more than ever’

Traders Lewis Freeman (left) and Deanna Bogdanovic (right) are urging residents to support local businesses ahead of the lockdown. Pictures: Polly Hancock/Deanna Bogdanovic

Coldplay star goes green as he swaps his Volkswagen Polo for new electric model

Coldplay drummer Will Champion at Alan Day Volkswagen, in West Hampstead, where he bought a new Volkswagen ID3. Picture: Alan Day Volkswagen

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘Unbearable’ HS2 construction noise making lockdown ‘impossible’ for residents, says Camden

Camden Council has approved plans to rehouse hundreds of council tenants and pursue HS2 for £129million to cover the bill. Pictures: PA / Google / Camden Council.

Police return to old Hampstead base to shut down illegal Halloween rave with 800 revellers

Hundreds spill into Downshire Hill during an unlicensed music event at the old Hampstead Police Station. Picture: Jamie Edwards

Camden councillor resists resignation calls after EHRC report into antisemitism in Labour Party

Kilburn councillor Thomas Gardiner said he worked

Shop Local: Muswell Hill and Crouch End traders need community support ‘now more than ever’

Traders Lewis Freeman (left) and Deanna Bogdanovic (right) are urging residents to support local businesses ahead of the lockdown. Pictures: Polly Hancock/Deanna Bogdanovic

Coldplay star goes green as he swaps his Volkswagen Polo for new electric model

Coldplay drummer Will Champion at Alan Day Volkswagen, in West Hampstead, where he bought a new Volkswagen ID3. Picture: Alan Day Volkswagen

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Haringey boss Loizou admits lockdown is frustrating both financially and mentally

Scott Mitchell of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th October 2020

Wingate manager Knight pleased with personality shown by his squad

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020

Education view: Nothing can replace human interaction at the heart of the learning process

Mark English says classroom and playground interaction cannot be replaced.

Coldplay star goes green as he swaps his Volkswagen Polo for new electric model

Coldplay drummer Will Champion at Alan Day Volkswagen, in West Hampstead, where he bought a new Volkswagen ID3. Picture: Alan Day Volkswagen

Author’s comic debut explores Hackney singledom via the Welsh valleys

Author Hannah Tovey Photography by Krishanthi