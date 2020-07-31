Search

Undercover police operation sees 21 charged with drugs offences – including men from Crouch End, Holloway and Stoke Newington

PUBLISHED: 16:34 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:35 31 July 2020

Police charge 21 with drugs offences. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Police charge 21 with drugs offences. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Archant

Men from Crouch End, Holloway and Stoke Newington are among 21 individuals charged with drug dealing offences after an eight-month undercover operation and police raids in Haringey.

Crouch End’s Andrew Mascoll, 49 and of Park Road, pleaded not guilty to supplying class A drugs at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on July 21.

Clayton Earlingham, 56, of Courtney Road in Holloway faces the same charge – he is due to appear in magistrates’ court on September 24.

Meanwhile, Stoke Newington man Sean Rennie, 26, is charged with possession with intent to supply class B drugs. Rennie, of Maury Road, also pleaded not guilty – and he was bailed to appear at Wood Green Crown Court on August 13.

Mascoll, who was remanded in custody, is to appear before the same court on August 8.

The trio’s arrests were part of a complex operation which has seen 15 other men and three women charged with offences including conspiracy to supply class A drugs.



