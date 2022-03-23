Camden woman with family in Ukraine sets up charity auction

A Camden woman, whose family are from Ukraine, has set up a charity auction to help war-torn Ukrainians.

Hearing the devastating updates from her aunties, uncles and cousins in Ukraine, Katie Evans, 28, was inspired to follow in her mum's footsteps and organise a fundraiser.

"Obviously, there are massive events happening in London but I wanted to do something for the community here in in Camden," Katie said.

On April 23 at Primrose Hill Centre's Upper Hall, Katie will be hosting an auction from 7pm. She hasn't secured prizes yet, but she is prioritising experiences over material items, to give people the opportunity to spend time with their loved ones. All the money will go to HelpUkraine Emergency Appeal.

"My family in Lviv (western Ukraine) don't want to leave. We want them to come over here but they don't want to. It's really scary," Katie said.

"Some of my cousins are in the military or the reserve. I'm getting frontline news on WhatsApp from them. It's terrifying. But I've never seen such solidarity for one nation before. It's absolutely cracking to see the people pull together in the UK."

Buy tickets for the auction at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ukrainian-humanitarian-fund-charity-auction-tickets-302728809017