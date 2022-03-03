Where to donate to Ukraine in east London - Credit: PA

Amid the devastation caused by the war in Ukraine, many people have been left without the basic necessities to survive after fleeing to escape the conflict.

To meet this challenge head-on, a number of London groups and charities are taking donations in the form of clothes and money to aid the Ukraine crisis.

Across north London, residents are raising awareness about the Russia's invasion.

According to figures released today - March 3 - there are 37,530 people living in England and Wales who were born in Ukraine.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data from the 2021 Census shows there are 850 Ukrainians living in Barnet, 540 in Brent and 390 in Camden.

Haringey is home to around 500 Ukrainians, and 270 live in Hackney and 280 people born in Ukraine are based in Islington.

Here's how you can help.

How can I donate to Ukraine?

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted that the best way to help the people of Ukraine right now is through financial donations, rather than donations of food, clothes or medical supplies.

Charities from across the UK are appealing for funds to offer Ukraine aid.

This includes the British Red Cross, Unicef, UNHCR refugee charity and Save the Children which are offering supplies such as food, medicine, clothing and shelter for refugees.

British-Ukrainian Aid is helping people suffering from the war and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine by aligning UK and Ukrainian efforts.

The charity offers support to vulnerable people who have been physically, mentally or socially disadvantaged due to current events, including the injured and wounded, orphaned children and the elderly.

What can I donate?

People can donate a variety of different items if they would like to help the cause.

The best items to donate include paracetamol, ibuprofen, aspirin and other first-aid supplies, Ovaltine, hot chocolate, protein bars, porridge, oats, nappies, sanitary towels, toiletries, and warm clothes - hats, scarves, gloves or thermals for adults, children and babies.

Where can I donate near me?

Primrose Hill

Primrose Hill Community Library is collecting donations. The items will be driven to Ukraine to support people in need.

In particular, donations of first aid kits, bandages and personal hygiene products are wanted.

The library is open on Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.

Address: 14 Sharples Hall St, London NW1 8YN

Willesden Green

There is a collection point for donations at the North London Collection Centre.

Supplies including first aid kits, oxygen cylinders and syringes are being driven to Poland to be passed across the border to Ukraine.

Contact Ilia on 07511548760 for more information.

Address: 233 Willesden Lane, London NW2 5RP

How else can I help Ukraine?

The Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain has already raised more than £1.1 million which it said would fund medicine, food and other essentials.

Ben Wallace, the UK defence secretary, said that donating money through the Ukrainian Embassy in the UK is a way of helping.

The embassy has set up a special fund called 'With Ukraine' for people to send funds via PayPal or bank transfers.

You can also write to your local MP, asking for the government to offer urgent help to the Ukrainian people.

A list of MPs can be found here.

Are we missing a donation centre? Email londonLive@archant.co.uk and let us know.