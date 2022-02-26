Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Opinion

'Ukraine invasion: Support the Red Cross's emergency appeal'

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 4:48 PM February 26, 2022
Protesters in Whitehall, outside Downing Street, supporting Ukraine following the Russian invasion

Protesters in Whitehall, outside Downing Street, supporting Ukraine following the Russian invasion - Credit: André Langlois

It’s hard to put myself in the place of the thousands of people protesting in Whitehall against the invasion of their country, let alone the 44 million people in Ukraine itself. 

The sight of families torn apart, tanks rolling, armed, is a terrible thing. 

President Putin’s vicious attack is a terrifying new chapter after a traumatic few years for the world. 

Smarter people than me will say that we should have seen it coming, or that it is part of a pattern of behaviour by a cruel dictator, or that we turned a blind eye for too long. That’s probably all true, but what matters is what is happening now. 

Protesters in Whitehall, outside Downing Street, supporting Ukraine following the Russian invasion

- Credit: André Langlois

Sanctions may not be as powerful as we would wish but they are what we have. Suspending Russia’s use of the Swift banking system would be a strong move. 

At home we must welcome and help those who need it. Millions will be displaced by this assault on a free nation. 

Protesters in Whitehall, outside Downing Street, supporting Ukraine following the Russian invasion

- Credit: Linda Grove

The Red Cross has launched an emergency appeal. Visit www.redcross.org.uk/get-involved/donate to support it.

The organisation's teams are already responding to water shortages and looking at healthcare needs, but they are also ready to adapt to whatever the rapidly changing situation requires, including food and hygiene items.

If you’re in north London and organising fundraising to help refugees, or protests, contact us at editorial@hamhigh.co.uk

There With You
North London News
North West London News
East London News

Don't Miss

Leader of Haringey Council Peray Ahmet said she was "saddened" to hear of the death of a woman in Highgate

London Live News

Aftermath of Storm Eunice: Woman killed and homes destroyed

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Muswell Hill Road runs between Highgate Wood and Queen’s Wood

Storm Eunice

Husband of woman killed in Storm Eunice pays tribute to 'perfect' wife 

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Muswell Hill Road runs between Highgate Wood and Queen’s Wood

Storm Eunice

Storm Eunice: Woman dies after tree falls on car in Highgate

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Joseph Ejiofor explains the increase in council tax

Haringey Council

Former Haringey Council leader removed as Labour Party election candidate

Charles Thomson

person