Revealed: Top 10 best and worst places for mobile coverage
- Credit: PA
Camden, Brent, Newham and Redbridge are some of the best areas for mobile coverage in the UK, a study has found.
Coverage differs in reliability from region to region depending on which mobile network you are with and which handset you are using.
Mobile phone retailer Fonehouse analysed which areas of the UK have the best and worst coverage, with Camden topping the list for reliability.
Brent came second in the list of top areas, Watford third and Redbridge fourth.
Newham was sixth on the list.
Seven out of the top 10 areas for mobile coverage are in London, according to the analysis.
The study used data from Ofcom's Connected Nations 2021 report and coverage checker tools on Three, Vodafone, EE and O2’s websites to create a total coverage score using five factors.
These include 3G, 4G and 5G, voice and data services.
They were then ranked highest to lowest to reveal the best and worst areas.
Here are the results:
Best Mobile Coverage
- Camden
- Brent
- Watford
- Redbridge
- Luton
- Newham
- Kingston upon Hull, City of
- Lewisham
- Lambeth
- Hounslow
Worst Mobile Coverage
- Derry City and Strabane
- North Ayrshire
- Shetland Islands
- Isles of Scilly
- Wrexham
- East Devon
- East Lindsey
- Dover
- Dumfries and Galloway
- Mid Ulster