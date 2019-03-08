Search

Two men arrested after Alex Smith, 16, killed in Regent's Park Estate

PUBLISHED: 08:11 16 August 2019

Alex Smith, 16, who was killed in the Regent's Park Estate on Monday night. Picture: Met Police

Alex Smith, 16, who was killed in the Regent's Park Estate on Monday night. Picture: Met Police

Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old in Camden on Monday.

A police cordon blocks off access to Munster Square in the Regent's Park Estate, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death last night. Picture: Sam VolpeA police cordon blocks off access to Munster Square in the Regent's Park Estate, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death last night. Picture: Sam Volpe

A 23-year-old man, and an 18-year old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday. They are in custody at a police station in central London.

Alex Smith died after being knifed in Munster Square, in the Regent's Park Estate on Monday night. Police were called at around 11.10pm to reports of a stabbing.

Officers, along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service attended and Alex died at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

A forensic officer at the scene in Munster Square, Camden, northwest London where a 16-year-old boy was the victim of a fatal stabbing late Monday evening. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 13, 2019. See PA story POLICE Camden. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA WireA forensic officer at the scene in Munster Square, Camden, northwest London where a 16-year-old boy was the victim of a fatal stabbing late Monday evening. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 13, 2019. See PA story POLICE Camden. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Det Ins Jamie Stevenson said: "We're still keeping an open mind concerning the motive of this brutal attack and thank those who have come forward and spoken to us so far.

"We know there are individuals out there who can assist this investigation and we continue to appeal for those people to make contact with officers. Please do the right thing and come forward, anonymously if need be, but do make the call."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call the incident room on 020 8358 0400 quoting Cad 8433 of August 12.

Show Job Lists