EDITORIAL USE ONLY Peanuts takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in London. Picture date: Sunday July 3, 2022. - Credit: PA

Two amateur drivers were hospitalised after a crash in Red Bull’s Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace yesterday (Sunday, July 3).

There were 67 teams of amateur drivers and crews in the event, each wearing wacky costumes to race in homemade, non-motorised soapboxes on the steep downhill course.

One crash during the race saw a team's kart flip over, which led to the occupants landing on their faces as it came down on top of them.

They were taken away by an ambulance, but have since been discharged.

A spokesperson for Red Bull said: "Happy to confirm that both participants involved in the crash were discharged from hospital yesterday evening with minor injuries, and are now back home resting."