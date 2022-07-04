Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Alexandra Palace: 2 hospitalised in Red Bull's Soapbox Race

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 12:35 PM July 4, 2022
Updated: 1:43 PM July 4, 2022
EDITORIAL USE ONLY Peanuts takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in London. Pi

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Peanuts takes part in the Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in London. Picture date: Sunday July 3, 2022. - Credit: PA

Two amateur drivers were hospitalised after a crash in Red Bull’s Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace yesterday (Sunday, July 3).

There were 67 teams of amateur drivers and crews in the event, each wearing wacky costumes to race in homemade, non-motorised soapboxes on the steep downhill course.

One crash during the race saw a team's kart flip over, which led to the occupants landing on their faces as it came down on top of them.

They were taken away by an ambulance, but have since been discharged.

A spokesperson for Red Bull said: "Happy to confirm that both participants involved in the crash were discharged from hospital yesterday evening with minor injuries, and are now back home resting."

Participants during the Red Bull Soapbox race at Alexandra Palace 

Participants during the Red Bull Soapbox race at Alexandra Palace - Credit: PA

London Live News
Alexandra Palace
North London News
Muswell Hill News
Haringey News

Don't Miss

UCL Academy in Swiss Cottage

Academy to crack down on 'boisterous' behaviour after inspection

Melissa Fishman

Logo Icon
Harry Prosser

Knife Crime

Heath patrols to increase after fisherman robbed at knifepoint

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Project artist Charlotte Gerrard with Hannah Kalsi, sister of Gemma Watson, next to Gemma's original

Family pay tribute to schoolgirl at West Hampstead bridge restoration

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring in the Champions League

Arsenal begin pre-season in strong position

Adam Perry

Author Picture Icon