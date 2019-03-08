Search

Alex Smith: Two men charged with murder over 16-year-old's death in Munster Square

PUBLISHED: 10:37 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 19 August 2019

Alex Smith, 16, who was killed in the Regent's Park Estate on Monday night. Picture: Met Police

Alex Smith, 16, who was killed in the Regent's Park Estate on Monday night. Picture: Met Police

Two 19-year-olds have been charged with the murder of teenager Alex Smith in the Regent's Park Estate last week.

Yusuf Yusuf, from Sandwell Crescent in West Hampstead was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday. Meanwhile Arif Biomy of Wickham Lane, Greenwich, was arrested on suspicion of murder in Wembley on Sunday.

Both were charged with Alex's murder in the early hours fo this morning, and are set to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates Court later on today.

Alex was stabbed to death in Munster Square late on August 12.

Three other men, aged 23, 18 and 20 have been arrested in connection with his killing. The 23-year-old and 18-year-old were arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed until mid-September.

The 20-year-old, arrested on August 16, has also been bailed until mid-September.

