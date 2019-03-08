Alex Smith: Two men charged with murder over 16-year-old's death in Munster Square

Alex Smith, 16, who was killed in the Regent's Park Estate on Monday night. Picture: Met Police Archant

Two 19-year-olds have been charged with the murder of teenager Alex Smith in the Regent's Park Estate last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Yusuf Yusuf, from Sandwell Crescent in West Hampstead was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday. Meanwhile Arif Biomy of Wickham Lane, Greenwich, was arrested on suspicion of murder in Wembley on Sunday.

You may also want to watch:

Both were charged with Alex's murder in the early hours fo this morning, and are set to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates Court later on today.

Alex was stabbed to death in Munster Square late on August 12.

Three other men, aged 23, 18 and 20 have been arrested in connection with his killing. The 23-year-old and 18-year-old were arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed until mid-September.

The 20-year-old, arrested on August 16, has also been bailed until mid-September.