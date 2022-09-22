Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead and Dartmouth Park curry houses nominated for award

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 5:09 PM September 22, 2022
Monsoon and Rajdoot have both been nominated for the Restaurant of the Year

Monsoon and Rajdoot have both been nominated for the Restaurant of the Year - North London at the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards - Credit: Google

Two curry houses  - one in Hampstead, one in Dartmouth Park - have been nominated for a prestigious award.

The Rajdoot in Fleet Road, and Monsoon in York Rise will compete for the coveted title of Restaurant of the Year North London at the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards (ARTA) on October 2.

Monsoon Indian Cuisine in York Rise, Dartmouth Park

Monsoon Indian Cuisine in York Rise, Dartmouth Park bills itself as a 'modest Indian restaurant and takeaway' featuring tandoori dishes - Credit: Google

Members of the public are asked to vote for their favourite South Asian restaurants across the UK, with regional winners then challenged to a series of live ‘cook offs’, before one is crowned ‘Champion of Champions’.

Hosted by broadcaster Samantha Simmonds, and magician Paul Martin, the awards recognise the best South Asian cuisine across regional and national categories including the overall champion, and newcomer of the year.

The Rajdoot, in Fleet Road, South End Green

The Rajdoot, in Fleet Road, South End Green, bills itself as "the best Indian restaurant near NW6" - Credit: Google

Mohammed Munim, founder member and CEO of ARTA, said: “The awards are a celebration and recognition of these exceptional restaurants, takeaways, chefs, and restaurateurs across the country, who are serving their local communities exceptionally well."

Food and Drink
Hampstead News
Dartmouth Park News
Camden News

