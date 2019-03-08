Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police investigate two attempted child abductions in Tufnell Park and South Hampstead

PUBLISHED: 10:43 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:03 05 April 2019

Belsize Road. Picture: Google Maps

Belsize Road. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Police are investigating two attempted abductions in Tufnell Park, and South Hampstead.

Last week at a 4pm on March 27, a lone 14-year-old girl was approached in Dartmouth Park Avenue by an unknown man who grabbed hold of her, and attempted to pull her along the road.

A vehicle was seen nearby which is of interest to police. The girl managed to escape.

Then on Monday morning, two girls, aged 10 and 11 were approached by an unknown man in his car as they walked down Belsize Road at 8.20am.

He told them to get into his car, but the girls refused and he drove away. Police believe the car was a Ford Galaxy.

Investigations into both incidents, which are not linked, are ongoing. The Met is reminding students, parents and school in the area to remain vigilant.

Extra officers are patrolling the area this week after both incidents.

No arrests have been made.

If anyone has any information regarding both incidents, they should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Finchley Road crash: 94-year-old man killed after being hit by lorry

Finchley Road is closed in both directions after a man was killed when he was hit by a lorry. Picture: MPS Camden

Kentish Town murder: Man in 20s stabbed to death in Grafton Road

Police tape across entrances to the estate off Grafton Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘We shall not be moved’: St Aloysius College students protest against administration of Archway school

Students protesting outside St Aloysius College. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Kentish Town murder: Calvin Bungisa’s former football coach pays tribute to 22-year-old

Police tape across Vicars Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Investigation: Council tries to shut down Hampstead private school denounced as a ‘circus’

The entrance to the upper school in West Heath Road and, right, Melissa Remus, Heathside's headteacher and proprietor. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Finchley Road crash: 94-year-old man killed after being hit by lorry

Finchley Road is closed in both directions after a man was killed when he was hit by a lorry. Picture: MPS Camden

Kentish Town murder: Man in 20s stabbed to death in Grafton Road

Police tape across entrances to the estate off Grafton Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘We shall not be moved’: St Aloysius College students protest against administration of Archway school

Students protesting outside St Aloysius College. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Kentish Town murder: Calvin Bungisa’s former football coach pays tribute to 22-year-old

Police tape across Vicars Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Sissoko explains key feature he loves about new Spurs stadium

Tottenham Hotspur players warm up ahead of the Premier League match against Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Harris Academy St John’s Wood win basketball title

Harris Academy St John's Wood celebrate winning the London Basketball Association (LBA) Westminster League title (pic: Greenhouse Sports)

Haringey head to last season’s rivals still on course for back-to-back promotions

Haringey Borough midfielder Joe Staunton battles with Luke Callander of Bishop's Stortford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Euston flat blaze: Fire brigade gives safety warning for tea lights after candles cause fire

Cobourg Street. Picture: Google Street View

Early film pioneer who opened Britain’s first movie studios in Muswell Hill has been edited out of cinema history

From The Soldier's Courtship by Robert W Paul film pioneer 1895
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists