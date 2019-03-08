Police investigate two attempted child abductions in Tufnell Park and South Hampstead

Police are investigating two attempted abductions in Tufnell Park, and South Hampstead.

Last week at a 4pm on March 27, a lone 14-year-old girl was approached in Dartmouth Park Avenue by an unknown man who grabbed hold of her, and attempted to pull her along the road.

A vehicle was seen nearby which is of interest to police. The girl managed to escape.

Then on Monday morning, two girls, aged 10 and 11 were approached by an unknown man in his car as they walked down Belsize Road at 8.20am.

He told them to get into his car, but the girls refused and he drove away. Police believe the car was a Ford Galaxy.

Investigations into both incidents, which are not linked, are ongoing. The Met is reminding students, parents and school in the area to remain vigilant.

Extra officers are patrolling the area this week after both incidents.

No arrests have been made.

If anyone has any information regarding both incidents, they should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.