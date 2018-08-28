Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Tulip Siddiq delays caesarean section for Brexit vote – and MP hopes to back no-confidence motion from wheelchair too

PUBLISHED: 14:42 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:05 15 January 2019

Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq. Picture: Chris McAndrew/Creative Commons

Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq. Picture: Chris McAndrew/Creative Commons

Archant

Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq has delayed having a caesarean section in order to vote in today’s Brexit vote – and if the Labour Party table a no-confidence motion tomorrow, she’ll vote on that too, “under any circumstances” possible.

The MP is due to give birth to her second child, but as she is a “high-risk” pregnancy, doctors at the Royal Free Hospital were keen to arrange a caesarean section to deliver the baby.

However, when it became clear that the final vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal would take place today, Tulip asked doctors if she could delay the operation until the end of the week.

A spokesperson for Tulip told the Ham&High: “She feels the voting system is archaic. The pairing system isn’t sufficient. It wouldn’t allow her name to be recorded, and it’s not trustworthy anyway.

“The constituency is so engaged, and the demographics here are exceptional. There as no way in hell she wasn’t going to have her name recorded.”

Tulip is expected to be wheeled through the House of Commons division lobby by her husband Chris.

And what happens if her waters break during tonights debate or the vote itself? This newspaper was told: “It’d be an emergency situation, and an emergency caesarean would be different, but that would really be a damning indictment on the Westminster voting system, wouldn’t it?”

With the Prime Minister’s future should she lose tonights vote uncertain, and Jeremy Corbyn thought likely to call a no-confidence vote in the Government if that happens, Tulip’s vote may be valuable later in the week, too.

The spokesperson explained she would be doing everything possible to vote in that situation.

They said: “Under any circumstances in which she is able to vote, she will be coming into vote in favour of no confidence for the exact same reasons as the rest of the Labour Party.”

Most Read

Watch robberies: Men from West Hampstead and Cricklewood jailed over ‘shocking’ West End watch snatches

West Hampstead's Khaled Guehis was jailed for his part in a number of watch robberies. Picture: Met Police

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said to have ‘deleted’ Mesut Ozil from squad claim German newspaper BILD

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Woman who claimed there was a ‘satanic abuse ring’ in Hampstead jailed for stalking and harassing parents

Sabine McNeill, who has been jailed for nine years. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Spurs suffer defeat to United after de Gea masterclass

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane appears dejected as Manchester United players (background) celebrate scoring their first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Spurs Ladies cruise to victory and return to summit

Jessica Naz is congratulated by her team-mates after scoring for Tottenham Hotspur Ladies in their 3-0 win over Lewes Women (pic: Wu's Photography).

Petr Cech: Five keepers who could replace the Arsenal shotstopper

Real Madrid Goalkeeper Keylor Navas. PA

Arsenal pay warm and fulsome tribute to Petr Cech: ‘We fully respect his decision to retire’

Petr Cech.

Arsenal U23 boss Freddie Ljungberg opens up on fit-again Konstantinos Mavropanos

Arsenal's Konstantinos Mavropanos during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. PA

Arsenal keeper and Premier League icon Petr Cech has announced he is to retire at the end of the season

Petr Cech.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists