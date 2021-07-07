Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Tulip Siddiq MP calls for law giving the right to flexible working

André Langlois

Published: 7:33 AM July 7, 2021    Updated: 7:48 AM July 7, 2021
Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq

Tulip Siddiq MP - Credit: Polly Hancock

Hampstead and Kilburn's MP has called for a change in the law so that everyone has the right to flexible working.

Tulip Siddiq presented a cross-party Flexible Working Bill to parliament on June 30.

New data from Pregnant Then Screwed’s employment helpline shows that just a third of requests for flexible working were granted in the first year of the pandemic.

Speaking in the Commons on June 30, she told MPS about the mental health benefits of flexible working, adding: “Flexible working disproportionately benefits people who are women, people who are disabled, people who are carers, people who are from low-income backgrounds and people from a BAME background because the intolerant office culture still exists.”

While she said she welcomed the Government’s consultation on trying to make flexible working a default, she cautioned such a process “can drag on”.

The Bill was listed for a second reading on November 19, but is unlikely to become law due to a lack of parliamentary time.

