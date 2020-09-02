Search

Advanced search

Opinion

View from the House: An incompetent series of backtracks and bungled announcements

PUBLISHED: 11:30 06 September 2020

Tulip Siddiq says that the stress young people have been put through by the governments catastrophic handling of exam results is hard to overestimate . Picture: Lauren Hurley/PA

Tulip Siddiq says that the stress young people have been put through by the governments catastrophic handling of exam results is hard to overestimate . Picture: Lauren Hurley/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

I want to send my very best wishes to all the pupils in Hampstead and Kilburn who got their A-level, GSCE and other exam results this month. I know how difficult this year has been, and I hope you got what you wanted to make your next step in life.

The stress that young people have been put through by the government’s catastrophic handling of exam results this year is hard to overestimate. Talented, hard-working pupils who have always done their best and, in many cases, worked tirelessly to overcome disadvantages have had their dreams dashed by an unfair, discriminatory algorithm, which prevented them getting top grades if they went to underperforming schools.

Despite the prime minister’s attempt to distance himself from this system, it was developed at the direction of his government and defended by his ministers in the days after results were announced.

You may also want to watch:

The incompetent series of backtracks and bungled announcements in the days and weeks that followed added insult to injury, leaving many students utterly confused about what would happen to them. I am glad that the government eventually listened to Labour’s call for the algorithm to be scrapped, but their failure to get to grips with this issue prior to results day has also stored up problems for next year’s cohort of university applicants and universities themselves.

Covid-19 has of course caused huge challenges for government, and no one is pretending that any of this is easy. But ministers were warned well ahead of results day that the algorithm would disproportionately downgrade children from disadvantaged backgrounds, and they had an opportunity to change tack after the Scottish Government made similar mistakes weeks earlier.

The sad reality is that the education secretary and his colleagues were asleep at the wheel.

Their disregard and incompetence has caused untold stress and jeopardised the futures of a generation of young people.

It has also undermined confidence in the government’s ability to get all children safely back to school next term, which is essential for their wellbeing and education. I will keep fighting to put children and young people at the heart of our recovery from coronavirus.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Royal Free Hospital’s paediatric services to close for winter as part of Covid-19 ‘second wave’ planning – with Whittington services expanding

The Royal Free's paediatric services are to close with the Whittington and Great Ormond Street picking up the slack as part of a reorganisation for winter 2020-2021 amid Covid-19 'second wave' planning. Picture: Sam Volpe

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

HS2 protester climbs ‘150ft’ crane at Euston Station in hunger strike

The banner unfurled on Saturday morning read:

Transport cops search for men over ‘outraging public decency’ incident on a Northern line tube to Golders Green

British Transport Police want to speak to two men over an incident of outraging public decency. Picture: BTP

Plant-based restaurant moves into old Hampstead Carluccio’s in Rosslyn Hill

Kojo owners Alina and Ryan Jones want to make vegan food more accessible. Picture: Kojo

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Royal Free Hospital’s paediatric services to close for winter as part of Covid-19 ‘second wave’ planning – with Whittington services expanding

The Royal Free's paediatric services are to close with the Whittington and Great Ormond Street picking up the slack as part of a reorganisation for winter 2020-2021 amid Covid-19 'second wave' planning. Picture: Sam Volpe

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

HS2 protester climbs ‘150ft’ crane at Euston Station in hunger strike

The banner unfurled on Saturday morning read:

Transport cops search for men over ‘outraging public decency’ incident on a Northern line tube to Golders Green

British Transport Police want to speak to two men over an incident of outraging public decency. Picture: BTP

Plant-based restaurant moves into old Hampstead Carluccio’s in Rosslyn Hill

Kojo owners Alina and Ryan Jones want to make vegan food more accessible. Picture: Kojo

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Middlesex fall to defeat in low-scoring affair with Surrey

Middlesex's John Simpson batting during day two of the Bob Willis Trophy match at Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett.

View from the House: An incompetent series of backtracks and bungled announcements

Tulip Siddiq says that the stress young people have been put through by the governments catastrophic handling of exam results is hard to overestimate . Picture: Lauren Hurley/PA

Premiership: Saracens 18 Wasps 28

Saracens' Owen Farrell (pic Paul Harding/PA)

Arsenal duo Miedema and Little nominated for Player of the Year

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Arsenal kick-off season at home to Reading

Arsenal Women Manager Joe Montemurro