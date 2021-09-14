'We will miss you': Tufnell Park's Ruby Violet ice cream parlour to close

Published: 2:38 PM September 14, 2021

Ruby Violet in Tufnell Park is closing down after 10 years - Credit: Ruby Violet

A Tufnell Park ice cream parlour is closing down after 10 years following a rent dispute with its landlord.

Ruby Violet on Fortess Road has announced it had made the “incredibly difficult and emotional decision” to close its doors for good on September 26.

Owner Julie Fisher said the closure came after discussions about rent with landlord William Pears Group turned sour.

She told the Ham&High: “We’ve had a very unsupportive landlord, who didn’t help us during lockdown and has now put the rent up.

“Over the past two years, we’ve had huge periods when we’ve had to be shut and our footfall was way down, but the landlord refused to help us.

You may also want to watch:

“There was no conversation, no negotiation, no discussion, just ‘sign the lease of get out’.”

The Fortess Road parlour opened in 2011 - Credit: Ruby Violet

Julie said that she didn’t feel “valued” by the owners, and that other local businesses feel the same.

“Since the old managing agent died, William Pears has had no interest in getting to know the high street,” she added.

“At our Kings Cross branch, they want us to succeed.”

A spokesperson for CHP Management said: “We are very sorry that she has decided to vacate especially as we thought we had agreed terms with her to continue.”

Ruby Violet, named after Julie’s maternal grandmother, has been at its Tufnell Park location since 2011, just around the corner from its owner's home.

Before the shop opened, Julie ran a stall outside the Tufnell Park Tavern to test the waters.

“I wanted to see how the business could progress, and see what worked and what customers enjoyed,” she said.

“I didn’t foresee where we’d end up in those early days.”

Now, the successful parlour has a second branch in Kings Cross, and delivers ice-cream and sorbet across the UK.

Despite the flagship shop closing down, Ruby Violet’s “heart is in Tufnell Park”, Julie said, and she is determined to continue having a presence in the area.

“It’s where our community is, who have supported us so much since we’ve opened.

“It’s terrible that we have to close, but there’s nothing else we can do.”

The parlour now delivers ice-cream across the UK - Credit: Ruby Violet

The shop plans to hold an event closer to its closing day, to show their gratitude to the local community.

On the shop’s website, Julie wrote: “Thank you to everyone who has visited our parlour, encouraged us and supported us.

“We will miss you, and hope we have brought you some happiness.”