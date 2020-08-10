Family and friends pay tribute to ‘bloody-minded’ north London pub landlord who ran the Spaniards, the Flask and the King’s Head

David Nichol. Picture: Nichol family

Family and friends have paid tribute to the old landlord of Hampstead’s Spaniards Inn – who died in July aged just 48.

David Nichol hangs out of a window at the Spaniards to spoil a picture of his then-chef Ben Martin. Picture: Nichol family David Nichol hangs out of a window at the Spaniards to spoil a picture of his then-chef Ben Martin. Picture: Nichol family

David Nichol, who also managed the King’s Head in Crouch End, the Flask in Highgate, and the Maid of Muswell in Muswell Hill among a string of jobs in the pub trade, died less than nine months after being diagnosed, out of the blue, with brain cancer.

David’s mum Joy told the Ham&High how her son had been a natural host and how the disease which killed him deserved more attention.

She said: “David was always such a welcoming person. One year, I had a birthday party at the Spaniards, and he did so much, but he’d do that for everyone, not just because I’m his mum. He would go beyond the call for anybody. He did that sort of thing for everybody.

“Brain cancer doesn’t get talked about so much – it’s often simply not a survivable illness. We didn’t know much about it until David’s diagnosis, now of course it is something we are putting time into.”

David Nichol with his young son. Picture: Nichol family David Nichol with his young son. Picture: Nichol family

Close friend Ben Martin, who was the pub’s chef when David helped to relaunch the Spaniards in the mid 2000s, said his mate had been bloody-minded, passionate and loyal.

He said: “He was always convinced in his own opinions, and he always knew what he wanted from a business and a pub. And he lived and breathed pubs.”

David, who leaves a young son, grew up in Muswell Hill and even went to St James’ Primary School – and after a time spent working in the Alpine ski resort of Tignes, studied hospitality in Manchester before working at pubs and bars across London.

He met his wife Emilia while working at the Samuel Pepys in the City of London, and it was at the King’s Head, which he helped relaunch and then at the Spaniards that he had the biggest impacts.

Ben added: “When David took over, of course it was a very popular spot off the Heath, but we wanted to make it into a foody sort of place, and that’s how it has been since.”

After working in pubs, David continued in the industry running marketing for a number of pub companies.

He is survived by his wife Emilia and their son, his parents Joy and Glen, and brothers Rob and Jonty. The family are sending any donations in David’s memory to the North London Hospice.