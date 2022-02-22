Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Husband of woman killed in Storm Eunice pays tribute to 'perfect' wife 

Ben Lynch

Published: 1:31 PM February 22, 2022
The husband of the woman who died after a tree crushed her car during Storm Eunice has spoken of his “heartbreak” following his wife’s passing. 

Juliana Da Silva Queiroz Murilo, 37, had just been picked up from work by her husband, Carlos Murilo, 39, when their silver Honda was hit by a tree in Muswell Hill Road, Highgate, on Friday, February 18. 

Carlos, who suffered cut hands and bruised ribs from the incident, told the Evening Standard: “She was a sweet and adorable wife she was perfect so friendly, always laughing and making jokes. 

“We loved each other so much it was as if we were one.” 

Carlos and Juliana, both from Brazil, had been married for 15 years, and Juliana was training to be a teacher. She was working at the time as a house cleaner, and Carlos as a cab driver. 

He added: “I can’t accept she has gone. I asked them in the ambulance and they told me. My life has fallen apart.” 

Juliana’s sister-in-law, Solange Murilo, said: "Juliana was a very special person. She had a huge heart and was the joy of the family. Juliana will always shine and will be missed.  

“We will never forget Juliana, our Ju." 

