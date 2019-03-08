Search

Christopher Slamon: Family of swimmer who died in Hampstead Heath pond on Saturday pay tribute

PUBLISHED: 13:30 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:33 06 June 2019

Chris Slamon. Picture: Slamon Family/Stockwool Architects

Chris Slamon. Picture: Slamon Family/Stockwool Architects

Archant

The friends and family of the swimmer who died in Highgate Men's Pond on Saturday have paid tribute to a "much loved family man."

Christopher Slamon died in the pond on the Heath after going swimming just after 8am on Saturday. He had met up with two friends and visited the pool to do laps.

In a statement his wife said: "My husband Chris Slamon was a wonderful father to our two lovely girls.

"The support from his many friends and family has been overwhelming and a true reflection of the huge personality he was.

"We would like to thank all the various authorities involved over the last few days, in particular the police and the lifeguards at the men's pond."

It is believed he became ill while swimming on Saturday morning. His body was later recovered by police divers on Monday morning.

The 54-year-old worked as an architect for Stockwool, based in Whitechapel. He was born in Moss Side, Manchester and moved to London in the 1980s.

He is survived by his wife and two children, as well as his mother and brothers.

His wife and family have asked that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.

