Tribute to woman whose body lay ‘undiscovered in flat for a month’

Regent's Park Road, near to where Diana Parry-Richards lived for three decades. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A vicar from a Regents’ Park church has paid tribute to a parishioner found dead in her flat, just over a month after it’s believed she died.

Revd William Gulliford, of St Mark’s Church in Regent’s Park Road, said Diana Parry-Richards was a “very nice” person who “didn’t go out of her way to be known.” Ms Parry-Richards had been involved with flower arranging for some years before she is believed to have died.

Revd Gulliford said; “Some people kept out of flower arranging and the rota, but she was quite keen to be involved. She would bring the flowers in, and the others would arrange them ahead of big festivals.”

Police and the London Ambulance Service broke down Diana Parry-Richards’ flat door on January 29 shortly after 9.30pm after neighbours were concerned for Ms Parry-Richards’ welfare.

She had lived in Regent’s Park Road for around three decades.

The Metropolitan Police said it was not treating her death as suspicious. A post-mortem is yet to take place.