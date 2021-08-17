Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Tribute concert for Crouch End musician Jimmy C

Sam Volpe

Published: 1:06 PM August 17, 2021   
Musician and friends perform in honour of Jimmy C at St Mary's Church Tower

In tribute to Jimmy C, musicians and friends Paul Soper, Stevie Bray, Todd Sharpville, Flex (Germany), Dave Eastman and Albie Green perform - Credit: Felipe Amorin

Friends and family turned out in hordes to celebrate the life of Crouch End musician Jimmy C at a charity concert held in the grounds of St Mary's Church Tower. 

Jimmy C – born Dimitrios Koletsis – was a Blues musician famed across north London for his energetic gigs and . He died in May after suffering from cancer. 

Jimmy C playing at St Mary's Church Tower in Hornsey

Jimmy C playing one of his Blues Picnics at St Mary's Church Tower in 2020 - Credit: Slawek / Koletsis family

On Saturday many of the musicians who used to play with Jimmy C and the Bluesdragons took part in the gig, with other special guests including Sophia Hara, Niall Kelly and Max Edwards. 

Last year, Jimmy held Blues Picnics at the same venue when the pandemic restriction allowed. 

Hornsey's St Mary's Churchyard saw many people turn out to celebrate the life of musician Jimmy C

Hornsey's St Mary's Churchyard saw many people turn out to celebrate the life of musician Jimmy C - Credit: Felipe Amorin

Family friend Paul Soper MC'ed the tribute concert to Jimmy C in Hornsey

Family friend Paul Soper MC'ed the tribute concert to Jimmy C in Hornsey - Credit: Flex (Germany)

The concert, supported by Lev Properties, which donated publicity materials, was to pay tribute to him and also raised money for AMFF – the only charity focussing on bile duct cancer in the UK. 

Jimmy's wife, Aga, is looking to install a memorial bench to Jimmy in the same Hornsey churchyard.

"The intention is to create a series of events and a rehearsal space in his name to keep his memory alive and use his legacy to support the local community," she said.

Music
Hornsey News
Crouch End News

