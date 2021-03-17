Hampstead tree felling: 'More balanced approach needed'
The continued felling of trees this week along the edge of Hampstead Heath has been challenged by residents.
Network Rail contractors cut down trees on the south side of the Overground line last week, and this week works have continued behind Parliament Court, in Parliament Hill.
Hampstead resident Ronete Cohen said: “They (Network Rail) claim safety and the need to eliminate the need to repeat work but this could have been achieved without causing such a drastic reduction in our quality of life.
“There needs to be a more balanced approach that takes all needs into account.”
No trees inside the perimeter of the Heath have been cut down, but Marc Hutchinson, of the Heath and Hampstead Society, previously warned the works would harm the park’s wider amenity.
A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Managing trees and vegetation is important to the safety of passengers and all of those involved in the running of services and maintenance of the tracks."
