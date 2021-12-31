Disruption to the Bakerloo line and the London Overground will affect journeys in Brent and Camden this week - Credit: Mike Brooke

Are you travelling around north London on New Year's Day 2022, and into the next week?

Take a look at our round-up of planned rail disruption and major roadworks across Brent, Kilburn, Hampstead, Highgate, Camden Town and surrounding areas.

Here are some possible delays to avoid over the New Year - starting January 1.

Rail

Disruption to the Bakerloo line and the London Overground will affect journeys in Brent and Camden.

On New Year's Day Overground services will be reduced between Liverpool Street and Enfield Town, Cheshunt and Chingford, as well as from Euston to Watford Junction until January 3.

There will be no service between Queens Park and Harrow and Wealdstone on the Bakerloo line on New Years Day from 3.45am, and all day Sunday 2 and Monday 3 January.

There will be no London Overground service between Euston and Watford Junction on New Years Day and Monday 3 January, and no service between Euston and Willesden Junction on Sunday January 2.

Travellers are advised to use London Northwestern Railway services between Euston, Harrow and Wealdstone, Bushey and Watford Junction, and to use Bakerloo line services between Central London and Queens Park.

Replacement buses will be in operation between Queens Park, Kensal Green and Willesden Junction.

There is no London Overground service between Hackney Wick and Stratford on New Years Day, Sunday 2 and Monday 3 January.

The start of the year will see a reduced service on TfL Rail West between Paddington and Hayes & Harlington.

Rail operators have also warned of widespread rail cancellations which could affect people travelling out of London over the holidays.

Operators have blamed coronavirus-related staff shortages and a number of firms are running reduced timetables due to workers being off sick or isolating.

Operators expecting disruption to services include CrossCountry, Avanti West Coast, Greater Anglia, Govia Thameslink Railway - which includes services across the Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern network, ScotRail, TransPennine Express.

Disruption is expected to continue until at least January 3.

Road

Brent

Lane closures in the High Road between Napier Road and Wembley Hill Road are in place to facilitate footway refurbishment works. Delays are possible until March.

Road closures in Elm Road could also cause delays until March.

Temporary traffic signals in Empire Way at the junction of Fulton Road due to roadworks might cause delays in both directions until January 31.

Roadworks in Whitton Avenue East will also affect travel in Brent.

Camden and surrounding areas

Temporary traffic lights in Kentish Town Road at the junction of Prince Of Wales Road are in place to facilitate urban realm works. Travel in all directions will be affected until January 31.

Maintenance to the Network Rail bridge will affect traffic in all directions in Camden Road at the junction of Royal College Street. Some lanes will be closed between 11pm each night until 5am until January 14.

HS2 works will affect traffic in both directions in Hampstead Road between Granby Terrace and Robert Street until March 4, making delays possible.

The bus lane and cycle lane are closed northbound, and temporary traffic signals are in operation at the junctions of Granby Terrace and Cardington Street.

Road closures will likely cause delays in Purchese Street until May.

No major roadworks appear to be planned this week in Hampstead and Highgate.