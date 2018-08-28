London Overground disruption between Finchley Road and Frognal and Camden Road stations due to broken down freight train

A freight train is disrupting services at Finchley Road and Frognal station Picture: Fiona Hanson/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

The London Overground is suspended between Camden Road and Willesden Junction due to a broken down freight train at Finchley Road and Frognal station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The train broke down just before 11am, and Transport for London is looking to get relief services in to help stranded passengers.

Disruption could last hours, as Network Rail, who are responsible for overseeing freight trains running on TfL lines, try to find a way to move the train again.

Tickets are being accepted on other services, via “any reasonable route.”