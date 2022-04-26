Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Traffic & Travel

Uber launches ride-with-pet service

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 12:01 PM April 26, 2022
Man with four dogs on leads getting into a taxi

Uber Pet is the latest addition to the Uber app, allowing riders to book a ride with their pet. - Credit: Joe Pepler/PinPep

Travelling across London with a pet can be a logistical challenge, but it's now possible to ride with your dog in an Uber, thanks to the latest addition to the on-demand taxi app.

Following trials in Europe, Uber launched Uber Pet on Tuesday (April 26). The service allows riders on Uberx to select an additional £3.20 surcharge that lets their pets join the ride. Selecting the "Uber pet" option will notify the driver that there will be a pet riding alongside.

To celebrate, Uber will be partnering with Highgate-based charity All Dogs Matter and donating £1 from each Uber Pet trip to the charity.

Corgi wearing black handkerchief that says 'Uber', sitting in backseat of a car with owner

For a £3.20 surcharge, your furry friend can ride along in your Uber with you. - Credit: Joe Pepler/PinPep

Ira Moss, general manager of All Dogs Matter said: “Uber Pet is a really exciting new service, being able to guarantee that your dog is able to ride alongside you in an Uber. Receiving £1 from each Uber Pet trip in April will make a huge difference to us as a charity.

The launch of Uber Pet will not affect Uber’s service animal policy. Passengers with service animals should request their Uber ride as usual.

North West London News
Islington News
Highgate News

Don't Miss

The Euston over-station development site

HS2

What to build above Euston? Consultation launched

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Motorcycles on parking space on road

'You come outside to Deliveroo riders sat on your doorstep'

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
CGI image of modern four storey flats

Vertical farm planned as part of Crouch End development

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Some of the candidates at the local election hustings on April 7 at the Synagogue Hall, Dennington Park Road

Elections

O2 Centre redevelopment proposals dominate West Hampstead hustings

Sam Lawley

Logo Icon