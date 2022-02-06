Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Colney Hatch Lane residents band together to remove fallen tree

Ben Lynch

Published: 3:49 PM February 6, 2022
Updated: 3:55 PM February 6, 2022
Part of the tree fell into the road in Colney Hatch Lane around 1pm on February 6

Part of the tree fell into Colney Hatch Lane at around 1pm on February 6 - Credit: Jenny Poirier

Residents in Colney Hatch Lane, Haringey, have pulled together to chop up and remove part of a tree that had fallen into the road earlier today (February 6). 

Photos showed the tree blocking the majority of the road, with vehicles having to drive up onto the pavement to get around it. 

It allegedly fell at around 1pm in the afternoon, and was largely chopped up by 3pm. However, much of it remained sticking out into part of the road, posing a potential hazard for passing traffic. 

A nearby resident, Jenny Poirier, told the Ham&High that upon seeing the fallen tree, a few locals decided to attempt to cut it up with saws. 

She said: “Luckily the bus drivers helped each other and stopped traffic while the residents are cutting what they can of the tree.” 

Following a team effort, the residents were able to remove most of the tree to the side of the road. 

The tree once it had been chopped up by residents

The branch of the tree once it had been chopped up by residents - Credit: Jenny Poirier

Jenny commended those involved for doing a “great job”. 

Haringey Council has been approached for comment.

